RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Stance Sparks Confirmation Clash

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s history of questioning the safety of childhood vaccinations became a focal point during his confirmation hearing on Thursday. Senators, including a key Republican, shared personal accounts of how vaccine skepticism has affected their lives.

Kennedy declined to unequivocally reject the long-debunked theory linking vaccines to autism, despite overwhelming scientific evidence disproving the claim. His stance on vaccines has raised concerns among both parties, potentially jeopardizing his nomination for health secretary. With Democrats opposing his candidacy, Kennedy can afford to lose only three Republican votes.

Much of the hearing's attention centered on Sen. Bill Cassidy, the Republican chairman of the health committee and a physician. Cassidy, who faces reelection next year, voiced strong concerns about Kennedy's vaccine views, highlighting the nominee's broad influence and platform on the issue.

In his opening remarks, Kennedy rejected the "anti-vaccine" label, instead describing himself as "pro-safety." He reiterated many of the same points he presented to the Senate Finance Committee the previous day.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, where the Gardasil vaccine for cervical cancer is manufactured, questioned Kennedy's financial disclosure forms. The documents indicate that Kennedy continues to receive referral fees from a law firm involved in a lawsuit against the vaccine. In 2023, Kennedy earned $850,000 from these arrangements.

"How can folks who need to have confidence in federal vaccine programs trust you to be independent and science-based when you stand to gain significant funding if lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers are successful?" Kaine asked.

Democrats and Republicans alike repeatedly pressed Kennedy on his plans regarding abortion policy. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina asked whether he would appoint "pro-life" deputies, while several Democrats questioned how he would handle the abortion drug mifepristone.

The Biden administration has defended lawsuits ensuring access to the drug, including its availability via telehealth. Kennedy stated that no decision had yet been made on how to handle the controversial drug, which the Food and Drug Administration approved more than two decades ago as a safe method to end pregnancies.