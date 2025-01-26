Saturday Night Live: Timothée Chalamet Shines As Host And Musical Guest

Timothée Chalamet took center stage on Saturday Night Live, pulling double duty as both host and musical guest.

The Oscar-nominated actor, hosting for the third time, brought humor and charm while playfully addressing his lack of Hollywood awards and his modest facial hair.

"This is my third time hosting Saturday Night Live, but the first time hosting it with a little stache and a little goatee," Chalamet quipped, referencing a joke made about him at the Golden Globes. "Yea. That's 37 hairs right there," he said.

Timothée Chalamet didn't hold back on poking fun at his award show losses.

"I just keep losing, and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn't sting," Chalamet joked, introducing a humorous montage of his disappointed reactions as presenters announced his competitors, including Gary Oldman and Mahershala Ali, as winners.

In a playful twist, Chalamet attempted to rehearse an acceptance speech, only for the faux award to go to SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, who delivered his own comedic speech.

Chalamet then teased his musical performances, promising deep cuts from Bob Dylan's catalog rather than the iconic tracks most might expect. "They're either really nice for letting me do this or incredibly mean, and this is all a big prank," he quipped before heading into a commercial break.

For his first set, Chalamet, introduced by Adam Sandler, performed Dylan's "Three Angels" and "Outlaw Blues." Later, he returned to the stage with a haunting rendition of Dylan's "Tomorrow is a Long Time," closing out his musical duties on the show.