U.S. Politics

Who Is Jocelyn Benson? Michigan Secretary Of State Launches Bid For Governor

By
SiriusXM Business Radio Broadcasts "Beyond The Game: Tackling Race" From Wharton San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Jocelyn Benson at the SiriusXM Business Radio Broadcasts "Beyond The Game: Tackling Race" From Wharton San Francisco on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Kimberly White/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, announced on Wednesday that she is running for governor.

"I'm running for governor to truly make government work for everyone. We need leaders who are transparent and accountable. We need our schools and neighborhoods to be safe for all of us," Benson says in a video accompanying her campaign launch.

The video highlights Benson's qualifications, including her tenure as secretary of state, her leadership as dean of Wayne State University Law School, and her role as a co-founder of Military Spouses of Michigan.

Benson is the first major contender to enter the 2026 Democratic gubernatorial race. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, however, announced an independent campaign last month, opting out of the Democratic primary.

While Duggan has chosen a different route, Benson may face stiff competition in the primary. Other potential Democratic candidates include Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, all of whom have been mentioned as possible successors to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited.

Who is Jocelyn Benson?

Benson, a member of the Democratic Party, has had a distinguished career, serving as the former dean of Wayne State University Law School, co-founding Military Spouses of Michigan, and sitting on the board of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. She is also the author of State Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process.

In 2018, Benson made history by being elected as Michigan's Secretary of State, defeating Republican Mary Treder Lang by 8.9 percentage points. Her victory marked the first time a Democrat had held the office since 1995. She was reelected in 2022, securing a decisive win over Republican Kristina Karamo by a 14 percentage point margin, setting a record for the largest margin and vote share among statewide candidates that year.

Benson is also an avid long-distance runner, averaging two full marathons per year. Since 2005, she has completed 23 full marathons. In 2016, she ran her second Boston Marathon, becoming one of the few women in history to finish the race while more than eight months pregnant.

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
As Los Angeles learns the scale of fires that are expected to be among the most costly disasters in U.S. history, political bickering has intensified

Weary LA Firefighters Brace For 'Last' Dangerous Winds

Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol have been protesting
South Korea's Suspended President To Attend Impeachment Hearing
Georgia: Wrong-Way Driver Kills Three Other Drivers on Four-Lane Highway—How Did He Ended Up Counterflowing?
Atlanta Road Conditions: Everything To Know As Icy Condition Prompt Warnings
India's 'digital arrest' cybercrime has become so rampant that PM Modi has issued warnings
India's 'Digital Arrest' Scammers Stealing Savings
MLK
Martin Luther King Day 2025: What's Open, Closed On MLK Day
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics