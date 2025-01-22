Who Is Jocelyn Benson? Michigan Secretary Of State Launches Bid For Governor

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, announced on Wednesday that she is running for governor.

"I'm running for governor to truly make government work for everyone. We need leaders who are transparent and accountable. We need our schools and neighborhoods to be safe for all of us," Benson says in a video accompanying her campaign launch.

The video highlights Benson's qualifications, including her tenure as secretary of state, her leadership as dean of Wayne State University Law School, and her role as a co-founder of Military Spouses of Michigan.

Benson is the first major contender to enter the 2026 Democratic gubernatorial race. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, however, announced an independent campaign last month, opting out of the Democratic primary.

While Duggan has chosen a different route, Benson may face stiff competition in the primary. Other potential Democratic candidates include Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, all of whom have been mentioned as possible successors to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is term-limited.

Who is Jocelyn Benson?

Benson, a member of the Democratic Party, has had a distinguished career, serving as the former dean of Wayne State University Law School, co-founding Military Spouses of Michigan, and sitting on the board of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. She is also the author of State Secretaries of State: Guardians of the Democratic Process.

In 2018, Benson made history by being elected as Michigan's Secretary of State, defeating Republican Mary Treder Lang by 8.9 percentage points. Her victory marked the first time a Democrat had held the office since 1995. She was reelected in 2022, securing a decisive win over Republican Kristina Karamo by a 14 percentage point margin, setting a record for the largest margin and vote share among statewide candidates that year.

Benson is also an avid long-distance runner, averaging two full marathons per year. Since 2005, she has completed 23 full marathons. In 2016, she ran her second Boston Marathon, becoming one of the few women in history to finish the race while more than eight months pregnant.