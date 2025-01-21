World

Kartalkaya Ski Resort Fire: Deadly Blaze At Hotel In Turkey Kills 10, Injures 32

This is a representational image. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

A fire erupted at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkey, leaving at least 10 people dead and 32 others injured, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The blaze occurred at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort, located in Bolu province, and was reported around 3:27 a.m. local time, Yerlikaya announced on X.

Kartalkaya is a well-known winter destination, particularly popular during school holidays, which span January through early February.

Approximately 234 guests were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out, Governor Abdulaziz Aydin told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Tragically, two victims lost their lives after jumping from the building "in a panic," Aydin added.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that 267 emergency personnel were sent to respond to the blaze.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

