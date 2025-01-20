World

South Korea's Suspended President To Attend Impeachment Hearing

By AFP news
Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol have been protesting
Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol have been protesting against the investigations targeting the suspended president Jung Yeon-je/AFP

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol will appear for the first time Tuesday at the Constitutional Court, his lawyer said, for hearings that will decide whether to remove him from office.

South Korea was plunged into political chaos by Yoon's December 3 martial law declaration, which lasted just six hours before lawmakers voted it down.

They later impeached him, stripping him of his duties. He also became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested in a criminal probe on insurrection grounds.

The country's Constitutional Court is currently holding hearings to decide whether to uphold his impeachment, and his legal team said late Monday that the suspended leader would attend.

"The President will appear at the Constitutional Court tomorrow," his lawyer Yoon Kab-keun said in a statement.

If the court rules against Yoon, he will lose the presidency and elections will be called within 60 days.

Yoon stayed away from the first two hearings last week, but the trial, which could last months, will continue even if he is absent.

Yoon has also been refusing to submit to separate questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), the body in charge of the criminal probe into his martial law declaration.

It said it had attempted to compel him to attend but due to the "suspect's continued refusal to cooperate" they abandoned the efforts.

If Yoon is at the impeachment trial, questioning him "will be difficult" on Tuesday, a CIO official told reporters.

Yoon made his first court appearance on Saturday at a hearing on whether to extend his detention. When it was extended, hundreds of pro-Yoon protesters attacked the court building and scuffled with police officers.

The impeached president's decision to start showing up at the Constitutional Court hearing is more about inflaming his die-hard supporters than helping the judicial process along, experts said.

"Whether it's the legal representative speaking or Yoon himself speaking it's nearly the same, it's more about riling public opinon," lawyer Kim Nam-ju told AFP.

But whatever Yoon's motives, "from the perspective of the Constitutional Court judges, hearing directly from the defendant is far more significant," he said.

"The court can directly question and receive answers from them, allowing the judges to confirm the facts firsthand."

But even if Yoon starts showing up at the Constitutional Court, the fact that he is refusing to engage with the criminal investigation into his martial law will not work in his favour for his impeachment trial, said Kim.

"Refusing to comply with the warrant execution and declining to testify will gradually be considered as factors unfavourable to his case in the impeachment trial," said Kim.

"It shows they are not adhering to the legal framework."

Yoon has claimed the criminal probe is illegal and resisted arrest for weeks, vowing to "fight to the end".

Although Yoon won the presidential election in 2022, the opposition Democratic Party has a majority in parliament after winning legislative polls last year.

The Democratic Party has celebrated the president's arrest, with a top official calling it "the first step" to restoring constitutional and legal order.

Tags
South Korea
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
As Los Angeles learns the scale of fires that are expected to be among the most costly disasters in U.S. history, political bickering has intensified

Weary LA Firefighters Brace For 'Last' Dangerous Winds

Supporters of Yoon Suk Yeol have been protesting
South Korea's Suspended President To Attend Impeachment Hearing
Supporters of detained and impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have condemned his arrest
S. Korea's Impeached President Attends Court To Fight Detention Extension
Police stand guard at a Kolkata court's entrance as the man accused of the rape and murder of an Indian doctor arrive
Indian Court Finds Man Guilty In Notorious Hospital Rape Case
India's 'digital arrest' cybercrime has become so rampant that PM Modi has issued warnings
India's 'Digital Arrest' Scammers Stealing Savings
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics