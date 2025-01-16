Business

Apple Loses Top Spot In China Smartphone Sales To Local Rivals

By AFP news
Apple's performance in China is suffering from a slump in shipments, which dropped to 42.9 million in 2024
Apple's performance in China is suffering from a slump in shipments, which dropped to 42.9 million in 2024 AFP

Apple lost its status as the best selling smartphone brand in the crucial Chinese market last year, new data showed Thursday, with a pair of local rivals surpassing it with surging shipments.

The California-based tech giant claimed a market share of 15 percent in the world's number two economy, behind Huawei's 16 percent and top-ranking Vivo's 17 percent, according to industry data provider Canalys.

Also coming in at 15 percent, with total smartphone sales narrowly behind Apple's, were Chinese brands Oppo and Honor, the data showed.

Apple's performance in the country is suffering from a slump in iPhone sales, which dropped to 42.9 million in 2024, compared to a market-leading 51.8 million the previous year.

"Intense competition has led to a constantly shifting landscape," said Amber Liu, Research Manager at Canalys, adding that Apple "faced growing competitive pressure from domestic flagship devices".

Top-ranked Vivo showed "strong momentum" last year, Liu said, noting that the firm's strategy was helping "solidify its position in entry-level to mid-to-high-end segments".

Meanwhile, Huawei, a Shenzhen-based tech giant that was once the target of tough sanctions from Washington due to national security concerns, continued a resurgence in its home market in 2024.

The firm achieved a 37 percent year-on-year jump in total smartphone shipments last year, the Canalys data showed.

Apple's iPhone remains popular in China, but many consumers in the vast market have switched to domestic alternatives in recent years as sector competition intensifies.

Firm CEO Tim Cook visited China multiple times last year, as the US tech giant sought to shore up slumping sales in the country.

Apple's fourth-quarter smartphone shipments plunged 25 percent, according to Canalys data.

The mainland Chinese smartphone market as a whole expanded five percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, the report added, with total shipments reaching 77.4 million units.

And in a further positive signal for the sector, Beijing last week announced that it would roll out subsidies for individual purchases of certain smartphones, part of a discount scheme it hopes will boost spending as the economy wavers.

The latest policy "has laid the foundation for this year's market growth", said Lucas Zhong, Research Analyst at Canalys, adding that "vendors have already begun preparations for channels and supply".

Most Read
Vehicle emissions will top out at around nine gigatonnes in 2025, a quarter-century earlier than previously predicted, according to a German think tank

Global Road Transport Emissions To Peak In 2025: Study

Traders are awaiting the release of consumper price data this week for a fresh idea about inflation as they scale back their interest rate cut expectations
Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Eye US Inflation Data, Earnings
Police officers and civil protection units secure the crime scene after a gunman killed at least 10 people in southern Montenegro
Lindley Middle School Lockdown: 1 Injured In Campus Shooting Incident
FDA Finds New Metal Contaminant in WanaBana Fruit Pouches! Officials Warn High Levels of Chromium
FDA Bans Red Food Dye Over Potential Cancer Risk: Which Foods Have The Coloring?
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 15, 2025
Sri Lanka Signs Landmark $3.7 Bn Deal With Chinese State Oil Giant
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics