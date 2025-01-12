Who Was Leslie Charleson? General Hospital Actress Dies At 79

Leslie Charleson, an actress best known for her portrayal of Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera General Hospital, died at the age of 79.

Charleson first stepped into the role of Monica in 1977, becoming the longest-tenured cast member in the show's history. Her performance earned her four Daytime Emmy nominations, solidifying her status as a soap opera icon.

Frank Valentini, executive producer of General Hospital, shared the news of her death on the show's official Instagram page on Sunday, January 12.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson," he began.

"Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set."

Charleson faced health challenges in recent years that affected her time on the ABC series. Her last appearance was in December 2023. She had experienced several falls in recent years, which limited her mobility and required her to use a walker. Despite these setbacks, her resilient spirit remained undiminished. Tragically, Charleson was hospitalized last week following another fall.

Charleson, a Kansas City native, began her illustrious career in daytime television in 1964 at just 19 years old with a role in the short-lived ABC soap opera A Flame in the Wind. She gained wider recognition a few years later with a three-year run on CBS' Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, where she portrayed Iris Donnelly Garrison, a character caught in a memorable love triangle with roles played by Donna Mills and David Birney.

In the 1970s, Charleson made her mark on primetime television, guest-starring on iconic series such as The Rockford Files, The Wild West, The Streets of San Francisco, Marcus Welby, M.D., Mannix, Ironside, and Happy Days. On Happy Days, she played divorcée Dorothy Kimber, sharing actor-director Ron Howard's (Richie Cunningham) first on-screen kiss.

In 1973, Charleson starred alongside Shelley Winters in the film The Day of the Dolphin. Her role sparked a lifelong affection for dolphins, leading her to collect dolphin memorabilia for the rest of her life.

In later years, Leslie Charleson made memorable guest appearances on shows like Dharma & Greg, Diagnosis: Murder, and Friends. She also starred alongside fellow soap opera icons Deidre Hall (Days of Our Lives) and Colleen Zenk (As the World Turns) in the 1993 made-for-television movie Woman on the Ledge.

Despite her success in primetime, Charleson returned to her soap opera roots in 1977, taking over the role of Monica Bard on General Hospital from Patsy Rahn. Charleson often joked about her rocky start on the show, noting that her arrival wasn't warmly received by some cast and crew members upset over her predecessor's departure. However, her sharp humor and charisma quickly won them over.

Over her 40-plus years on General Hospital, Charleson's Monica Bard Quartermaine became a cornerstone of the show. She was at the heart of one of daytime television's most iconic love triangles (Rick/Monica/Alan) and brought a blend of humor and drama to her portrayal. Known for her fiery personality, Monica was part of the super-wealthy and famously dysfunctional Quartermaine family. The character delivered comedic moments—such as her penchant for slapping others during heated exchanges—and heart-wrenching drama, surviving breast cancer, the loss of three children, and numerous life-threatening situations, including being shot and held at gunpoint.

Charleson's portrayal earned her four Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress.