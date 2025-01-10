Entertainment

Houston Rodeo 2025 Lineup: Here's Who's Performing; Season Tickets Up For Sale

RODEOHOUSTON has unveiled its 2025 entertainment lineup.

In November, rodeo officials teased fans with a concert genre calendar, hinting at the type of music to expect each night and building excitement for the highly anticipated performer announcement.

Here's the official 2025 lineup:

  • Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Country (Opening Day) - Reba McEntire
  • Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Country (Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal) - Riley Green
  • Thursday, March 6, 2025: Pop - AJR
  • Friday, March 7, 2025: R&B/Hip Hop (Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger) - Bun B
  • Saturday, March 8, 2025: Country - Bailey Zimmerman
  • Sunday, March 9, 2025: Regional Mexican - Carin Leon
  • Monday, March 10, 2025: Country (First Responders Day, presented by BP America) - Brad Paisley
  • Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Pop - Zach Top
  • Wednesday, March 12, 2025: Christian (Community Day, presented by TC Energy) - Lauren Daigle
  • Thursday, March 13, 2025: Country (Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66) - Jon Pardi
  • Friday, March 14, 2025: Rock - Journey
  • Saturday, March 15, 2025: Country - Warren Zeiders
  • Sunday, March 16, 2025: Regional Mexican (Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart) - Group Frontera
  • Monday, March 17, 2025: Country - Charley Crockett
  • Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Wild Card - Post Malone
  • Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Country - Old Dominion
  • Thursday, March 20, 2025: Country - Cody Jinks
  • Friday, March 21, 2025: Country - Parker McCollum
  • Saturday, March 22, 2025: Country - Brooks & Dunn
  • Sunday, March 23, 2025: Country - Luke Bryan

Tickets are going on sale at rodeohouston.com/tickets on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in two waves through AXS:

  • Wave 1 tickets for March 4 – March 13performances go on sale at 10:00 a.m. with the Waiting Room opening at 9:30 a.m.
    • March 4: REBA McENTIRE
    • March 5: Riley Green
    • March 6: AJR
    • March 7: Bun B's Birthday Bonanza
    • March 8: Bailey Zimmerman
    • March 9: Carin León
    • March 10: Brad Paisley
    • March 11: Zach Top
    • March 12: Lauren Daigle
    • March 13: Jon Pardi
  • Wave 2 tickets for March 14 – 23performances go on sale at 2:00 p.m. with the Waiting Room opening at 1:30 p.m.
    • March 14: Journey
    • March 15: Warren Zeiders
    • March 16: Grupo Frontera
    • March 17: Charley Crockett
    • March 18: Post Malone
    • March 19: Old Dominion
    • March 20: Cody Jinks
    • March 21: Parker McCollum
    • March 22: Brooks & Dunn
    • March 23: Luke Bryan
