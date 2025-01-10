Houston Rodeo 2025 Lineup: Here's Who's Performing; Season Tickets Up For Sale

RODEOHOUSTON has unveiled its 2025 entertainment lineup.

In November, rodeo officials teased fans with a concert genre calendar, hinting at the type of music to expect each night and building excitement for the highly anticipated performer announcement.

Here's the official 2025 lineup:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Country (Opening Day) - Reba McEntire

Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Country (Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal) - Riley Green

Thursday, March 6, 2025: Pop - AJR

Friday, March 7, 2025: R&B/Hip Hop (Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger) - Bun B

Saturday, March 8, 2025: Country - Bailey Zimmerman

Sunday, March 9, 2025: Regional Mexican - Carin Leon

Monday, March 10, 2025: Country (First Responders Day, presented by BP America) - Brad Paisley

Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Pop - Zach Top

Wednesday, March 12, 2025: Christian (Community Day, presented by TC Energy) - Lauren Daigle

Thursday, March 13, 2025: Country (Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66) - Jon Pardi

Friday, March 14, 2025: Rock - Journey

Saturday, March 15, 2025: Country - Warren Zeiders

Sunday, March 16, 2025: Regional Mexican (Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart) - Group Frontera

Monday, March 17, 2025: Country - Charley Crockett

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Wild Card - Post Malone

Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Country - Old Dominion

Thursday, March 20, 2025: Country - Cody Jinks

Friday, March 21, 2025: Country - Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 22, 2025: Country - Brooks & Dunn

Sunday, March 23, 2025: Country - Luke Bryan

Tickets are going on sale at rodeohouston.com/tickets on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in two waves through AXS: