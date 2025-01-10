Houston Rodeo 2025 Lineup: Here's Who's Performing; Season Tickets Up For Sale

RODEOHOUSTON has unveiled its 2025 entertainment lineup.
In November, rodeo officials teased fans with a concert genre calendar, hinting at the type of music to expect each night and building excitement for the highly anticipated performer announcement.
Here's the official 2025 lineup:
- Tuesday, March 4, 2025: Country (Opening Day) - Reba McEntire
- Wednesday, March 5, 2025: Country (Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal) - Riley Green
- Thursday, March 6, 2025: Pop - AJR
- Friday, March 7, 2025: R&B/Hip Hop (Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger) - Bun B
- Saturday, March 8, 2025: Country - Bailey Zimmerman
- Sunday, March 9, 2025: Regional Mexican - Carin Leon
- Monday, March 10, 2025: Country (First Responders Day, presented by BP America) - Brad Paisley
- Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Pop - Zach Top
- Wednesday, March 12, 2025: Christian (Community Day, presented by TC Energy) - Lauren Daigle
- Thursday, March 13, 2025: Country (Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66) - Jon Pardi
- Friday, March 14, 2025: Rock - Journey
- Saturday, March 15, 2025: Country - Warren Zeiders
- Sunday, March 16, 2025: Regional Mexican (Go Tejano Day, presented by Fiesta Mart) - Group Frontera
- Monday, March 17, 2025: Country - Charley Crockett
- Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Wild Card - Post Malone
- Wednesday, March 19, 2025: Country - Old Dominion
- Thursday, March 20, 2025: Country - Cody Jinks
- Friday, March 21, 2025: Country - Parker McCollum
- Saturday, March 22, 2025: Country - Brooks & Dunn
- Sunday, March 23, 2025: Country - Luke Bryan
Tickets are going on sale at rodeohouston.com/tickets on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in two waves through AXS:
- Wave 1 tickets for March 4 – March 13performances go on sale at 10:00 a.m. with the Waiting Room opening at 9:30 a.m.
- March 4: REBA McENTIRE
- March 5: Riley Green
- March 6: AJR
- March 7: Bun B's Birthday Bonanza
- March 8: Bailey Zimmerman
- March 9: Carin León
- March 10: Brad Paisley
- March 11: Zach Top
- March 12: Lauren Daigle
- March 13: Jon Pardi
- Wave 2 tickets for March 14 – 23performances go on sale at 2:00 p.m. with the Waiting Room opening at 1:30 p.m.
- March 14: Journey
- March 15: Warren Zeiders
- March 16: Grupo Frontera
- March 17: Charley Crockett
- March 18: Post Malone
- March 19: Old Dominion
- March 20: Cody Jinks
- March 21: Parker McCollum
- March 22: Brooks & Dunn
- March 23: Luke Bryan
© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.