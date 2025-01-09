Jessica Alba And Cash Warren Reportedly Split After 16 Years Of Marriage

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are reportedly separating after 16 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

The couple, who met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where Alba starred as Sue Storm and Warren worked as a director's assistant, tied the knot on May 19, 2008. They share three children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

While Alba's representative has not responded to requests for comment, the pair recently celebrated their son Hayes' 7th birthday together earlier this month. On New Year's Eve, Alba shared a reflective and cryptic message, describing her 2024 as a year of "connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy, and so much love."

In September 2021, Jessica Alba spoke with PEOPLE about balancing her roles as a business mogul, parent, and partner in her marriage to Cash Warren. The Honest Company founder shared that open communication was key, emphasizing the importance of expressing their individual needs to prioritize their relationship.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work,'" she said, explaining they'd often "over-communicate what's happening before it gets to the point of no return."

"I don't think we have a secret at all," Alba added. "We just have to check each other."

Speculation about their marriage began swirling when Alba was spotted without her wedding ring at a pre-Golden Globes event on Saturday, January 4. However, her Instagram post from December 31, 2024, may have provided a subtle hint. Among the carousel of images and quotes she shared, the seventh slide seemed to say it all.

In July 2021, Jessica Alba opened up about balancing parenting and her marriage during a conversation on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series Before, During & After Baby.

"I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick. And it's not even him, I would say it's us," she said at the time. "When I'm seeing him and spending time with him and we're really enjoying each other, it's an 'us' thing and it feeds me as well. It's hard. It's impossible."