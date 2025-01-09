Entertainment

Jessica Alba And Cash Warren Reportedly Split After 16 Years Of Marriage

By
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are reportedly separating after 16 years of marriage, according to TMZ.

The couple, who met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where Alba starred as Sue Storm and Warren worked as a director's assistant, tied the knot on May 19, 2008. They share three children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

While Alba's representative has not responded to requests for comment, the pair recently celebrated their son Hayes' 7th birthday together earlier this month. On New Year's Eve, Alba shared a reflective and cryptic message, describing her 2024 as a year of "connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy, and so much love."

In September 2021, Jessica Alba spoke with PEOPLE about balancing her roles as a business mogul, parent, and partner in her marriage to Cash Warren. The Honest Company founder shared that open communication was key, emphasizing the importance of expressing their individual needs to prioritize their relationship.

"At different times, there were different things that we needed. Around the time I had the kids, it was like, 'I need [date night] once a week.' And he's been like, 'I need you to be present on the weekends and not work,'" she said, explaining they'd often "over-communicate what's happening before it gets to the point of no return."

"I don't think we have a secret at all," Alba added. "We just have to check each other."

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, who tied the knot in 2008, share three children: daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 7. The pair first crossed paths on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, where Alba starred as Sue Storm and Warren worked as a director's assistant.

Speculation about their marriage began swirling when Alba was spotted without her wedding ring at a pre-Golden Globes event on Saturday, January 4. However, her Instagram post from December 31, 2024, may have provided a subtle hint. Among the carousel of images and quotes she shared, the seventh slide seemed to say it all.

In July 2021, Jessica Alba opened up about balancing parenting and her marriage during a conversation on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series Before, During & After Baby.

"I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick. And it's not even him, I would say it's us," she said at the time. "When I'm seeing him and spending time with him and we're really enjoying each other, it's an 'us' thing and it feeds me as well. It's hard. It's impossible."

© 2025 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Map showing shake intensity in the region of Tibet and Nepal affected by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on January 7.

Quake In China's Tibet Kills 32 With Tremors Felt In Nepal, India

Wildfire
Palisades, Eaton And Hurst Fires Across LA Destroy Homes, Force Evacuation
The United States has recorded 66 cases of bird flu in humans since the start of 2024, according tothe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with only one so far resulting in death
US Records Its First Human Death From Bird Flu
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan threatens to launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria unless they accept Ankara's conditions
Turkey Threatens Military Operation Against Syrian Kurdish Fighters
Former Cambodian opposition lawmaker Lim Kimya, seen here in 2017, has been shot dead, Thai media reported
Former Cambodian Opposition MP Shot Dead In Bangkok: Thai Media
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics