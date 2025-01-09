U.S.

Nation Honors Jimmy Carter: State Funeral Brings Together All Living Presidents

The casket of former US President Jimmy Carter is carried up the US Capitol steps
Former President Jimmy Carter, who died last month aged 100, was honored on Thursday with a state funeral at the National Cathedral. The ceremony, marked by a national day of mourning, brought together all living U.S. presidents in a poignant tribute to his legacy.

The last such gathering of all living U.S. presidents occurred in 2018 at the memorial service for George H.W. Bush.

The service at the National Cathedral concluded the period of President Jimmy Carter's lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where Vice President Kamala Harris led tributes the day prior. In her eulogy, Harris praised Carter's humanitarian efforts and diplomatic achievements, which left a lasting impact far beyond his single term in office.

Formal proceedings began with a military procession transporting Carter's casket from the Capitol to the cathedral, accompanied by a 21-gun salute. The Armed Forces Chorus performed ahead of the casket's arrival inside the cathedral. Speakers included Stu Eizenstat, a former senior White House staffer, and Andrew Young, former mayor of Atlanta and U.N. ambassador.

Carter's final rites will take place in Georgia, where he will be laid to rest at Maranatha Baptist Church beneath a wooden cross he crafted himself. A lifelong advocate for peace and equity, Carter's presidency was defined by significant milestones such as brokering peace between Israel and Egypt and enacting key legislation, despite challenges like inflation and the Iran hostage crisis.

In his post-presidency, Carter's work with The Carter Center focused on global health initiatives, conflict resolution, and human rights advocacy, solidifying his legacy as a champion for justice. He will be interred alongside his wife, Rosalynn, on family land in Plains, Georgia.

