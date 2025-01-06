U.S.

Journalist Suspended On X After Debunking Elon Musk Fan Account Rumors

By
Elon Musk has provoked anger in Germany over his comments on the country's politics
AFP

On Sunday, journalist Jacqueline Sweet revealed that her X account was suspended and links to a recent article she published were blocked, CNN reported. This happened after she debunked online theories suggesting an Elon Musk fan account was secretly run by the billionaire himself.

Sweet's article for The Spectator detailed how an X account belonging to Adrian Dittmann, a man reportedly living in Fiji, is not Musk. Dittmann, a vocal supporter of Musk, has interacted with the tech mogul on X "Spaces," where their similar voices fueled speculation. During one exchange, Dittmann mentioned his Oceania residence and reluctance to disclose more for privacy reasons, the report stated.

Despite Sweet's findings, which were supported by Swiss hacker maia arson crimew and journalist Ryan Fae, Musk jokingly replied to her post, "I am Adrian Dittmann. It's time the world knew." Shortly after, Sweet's account was suspended, along with those of her collaborators. By Monday, links to Sweet's article and related investigations were blocked on X, preventing them from being posted or shared via direct messages.

The block on sharing links to The Spectator article appears to be attributed to technical issues, according to error messages on X. When users attempt to share the link, they encounter a notice stating, "Something went wrong, but don't fret — let's give it another shot." Similarly, attempts to send the link via direct messages result in a message saying, "This request looks like it might be automated. To protect our users from spam and other malicious activity, we can't complete this action right now. Please try again later."

Jacqueline Sweet shared on the rival platform Bluesky that her post, which Musk had replied to, was removed, and her X account was suspended for 30 days. A screenshot Sweet shared of X's notification indicated that her suspension was due to violating rules regarding "Posting Private Information."

"It is against our rules to share someone's private information online without their permission, sometimes called 'doxing,' is a breach of their privacy and can pose serious safety and security risks for those affected," the note states.

Sweet denied that she had doxxed Dittmann.

"I think Elon is mad I ruined his stupid game of laughing at his critics who believe Adrian Dittmann is his alt, and took his toys and went home," Sweet wrote on Bluesky.

