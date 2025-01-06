U.S.

Miss Alabama 2025 Winner: Abbie Stockard, 22-Year-Old Nursing Student, Gets Crowned

Miss America 2006 Hosts News Conference
Miss America Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Abbie Stockard, a 22-year-old nursing student and cheerleader from Auburn University, has been crowned the new Miss America.

Stockard, who was named Miss Alabama last June just before her senior year, emerged victorious at the annual pageant in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, surpassing 51 other contestants from across the U.S., including representatives from Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Annette Addo-Yobo, the first foreign-born delegate to win Miss Texas, claimed the runner-up spot, with representatives from Tennessee, Florida, and Ohio completing the top five. The pageant kicked off with contestants in sparkling gold mini dresses and black sashes, before narrowing down to 11 finalists based on the results from preliminary events earlier in the week.

Throughout the evening, finalists competing for the Miss America crown and a $50,000 prize showcased their talents in choreographed dance performances and participated in live segments judged by notable figures, including former Olympic athlete Carl Lewis and Netflix's "Cheer" star Gabi Butler.

The event featured several rounds, including a fitness segment that replaced the swimwear portion in 2023. Contestants strutted in red-and-gold athleisure two-pieces, followed by rounds for talent, eveningwear, and interviews.

When asked about unemployment, Stockard addressed the declining labor force participation rate among 25-to-54-year-olds following the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that while the employment rate for this demographic has since risen, the issue remains a significant concern.

"I believe we need to encourage those (people) to join the workforce, adapt to new skills and learn to grow in our current workforce and industries we have today," she said.

