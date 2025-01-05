NFL Patriots Fire Head Coach Mayo After Miserable Debut Season

The New England Patriots fired head coach Jerod Mayo on Sunday after his first NFL season in charge ended with a 4-13 record.

Mayo, a former Patriots player, took over last January from the franchise's most successful coach, six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick, having previously served as an assistant with the Patriots.

Although the Patriots won their last game of the season on Sunday, 23-16 against a Buffalo Bills team which rested several starters, that win only served to deny New England the number one NFL Draft pick for 2025.

"After the game today, I informed Jerod Mayo that he will not be returning as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2025. For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made," Patriots chairman and chief executive officer Robert Kraft said in a statement.

Kraft said that he had admired Mayo's character and leadership as a player and coach at the Patriots and had appointed him as head coach with high hopes.

"When he joined our coaching staff, his leadership was even more evident, as I saw how the players responded to him. When other teams started requesting to interview him, I feared I would lose him and committed to making him our next head coach," Kraft said.

"Winning our season-opener on the road at Cincinnati only strengthened my convictions. Unfortunately, the trajectory of our team's performances throughout the season did not ascend as I had hoped.

"I appreciate all his hard work and hope the experiences gained will help him in the future, as I still believe he will be a successful head coach in this league. I wish Jerod and his family nothing but success in the future."

Media reports said that former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, the former Tennessee Titans head coach, could be in line to replace Mayo.

Vrabel has been working as a coaching consultant to the Cleveland Browns this season and his contract expired on December 30.

Belichick, 72, last month agreed a three-year $30 million deal to coach the University of North Carolina.