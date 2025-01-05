Golden Globes 2025: When And Where To Watch Red Carpet, Award Show?

Hollywood's most stylish stars will take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 5, as they grace the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Fashion enthusiasts can catch all the glamor before the ceremony, hosted this year by comedian Nikki Glaser, as presenters and performers make their grand entrances outside the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

Last year, A-listers like Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey dazzled with their stunning red-carpet looks, setting the bar high for this year's event.

This year's Golden Globes nominees feature some of Hollywood's most fashionable stars, including Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Tilda Swinton ("The Room Next Door"), Angelina Jolie ("Maria"), Demi Moore ("The Substance"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Zendaya ("Challengers"), and "Wicked" co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, among others.

Here's your guide to catching all the glitz and glamor of the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet.

When and Where to Watch the Golden Globes Red Carpet

The red carpet pre-show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT and runs until 8 p.m., just before the Golden Globes ceremony starts. Variety and Entertainment Tonight are teaming up once again for a digital pre-show covering all the red-carpet action. Here's where you can stream it:

GoldenGlobes.com

Variety : Watch on their digital platforms and social media pages, including X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

: Watch on their digital platforms and social media pages, including X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. Entertainment Tonight (ET) : Access coverage on ETOnline.com, its YouTube channel, and ET's streaming network, available on platforms like Pluto, Paramount+, and Samsung TV.

: Access coverage on ETOnline.com, its YouTube channel, and ET's streaming network, available on platforms like Pluto, Paramount+, and Samsung TV. Penske Media Brands : Catch coverage through outlets like Billboard, Rolling Stone, and SheKnows.

: Catch coverage through outlets like Billboard, Rolling Stone, and SheKnows. Paramount+: Stream the event with a seven-day free subscription.

Don't miss this opportunity to see Hollywood's biggest stars light up the red carpet!

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards ceremony is set to air live on Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming via Paramount+ with Showtime.