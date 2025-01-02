U.S.

US Mulls New Restrictions On Chinese Drones

By
Washington is mulling new rules to tackle risks from drones containing Chinese or Russian technology
The United States is considering new rules to address risks posed by drones with tech from foreign adversaries like China and Russia, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

While commercial drones are common in the world's biggest economy, the department warned that involvement by US rivals "may offer our adversaries the ability to remotely access and manipulate these devices, exposing sensitive US data."

The decision on new rules will fall to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

In particular, the department's Bureau of Industry and Security is concerned about China and Russia's involvement in designing, making or supplying technology critical to drones.

The latest effort could lead to restrictions or bans involving Chinese drones -- a market that China dominates.

In its Thursday notice, the department said it is seeking public feedback until March 4, including on how transactions "may present undue or unacceptable risks to US national security."

"Securing the unmanned aircraft systems technology supply chain is critical to safeguarding our national security," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a statement.

Flagging the risk from China and Russia, the Commerce Department said: "These countries can leverage their political and legal frameworks to co-opt private entities for national interests."

It added that "those private entities maintain dominant market positions in the global commercial (unmanned aircraft systems) sector," charging that this brings opportunities for exploitation.

It said both China and Russia have shown willingness to compromise US infrastructure and security through cyber espionage.

US foreign adversaries also include North Korea and Iran.

In September, Washington moved to ban the sale of connected vehicles incorporating Chinese and Russian technology, citing national security risks.

Chinese drone maker DJI, which dominates the global consumer market, has attracted Washington's scrutiny in recent years, including for its alleged role in surveilling ethnic minorities in China.

