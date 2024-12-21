Entertainment

Taylor Swift Cheers On Travis Kelce At Arrowhead Stadium With Mom Andrea Swift

By
Taylor Swift performs as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024
AFP

Taylor Swift made a stylish entrance at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to support the Kansas City Chiefs in their game against the Houston Texans.

The 35-year-old singer embraced a festive winter look, wearing a red Charlotte Simone coat ($404), a black furry bucket hat, printed black tights, and knee-high suede boots. She completed the outfit with a red purse and wore her hair in soft waves.

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also turned heads with his bold outfit, featuring a faux fur Marni jacket ($1,595) paired with a white T-shirt, jeans, Timberland boots, and a statement-making Louis Vuitton hat worth over $4,000 on the resale market.

This marks Swift's first public appearance since celebrating her 35th birthday privately with Kelce on December 13. She has consistently shown her support for him, including sporting jewelry like a diamond-and-ruby "87" necklace and a vintage leather Chiefs jacket during past games.

With her Eras Tour now concluded after a record-breaking run, Swift is likely to attend more of Kelce's games, especially as the Chiefs gear up for the playoffs and a potential Super Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce surprised Taylor Swift with a spectacular "End of an Era" celebration last week, marking the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The party gained significant buzz online after Brittany Mahomes shared photos on Wednesday. In one standout image, Brittany posed alongside her husband, Patrick Mahomes, in a hallway adorned with archways themed to Swift's albums. Brittany embraced the occasion in a sparkling silver "Fearless"-inspired dress, while Patrick opted for a sleek tuxedo reminiscent of the one Kelce famously wore on stage in London.

The event showcased the couple's support for Swift and added to the excitement surrounding her post-tour celebrations.

On Thursday, Ross Travis, a close friend of Travis Kelce, shared photos from the "End of an Era" bash, including a snapshot of Taylor Swift holding a microphone aloft. The moment left fans speculating: Was Swift delivering a heartfelt speech or belting out a karaoke favorite?

Later, after the social media floodgates seemingly opened—likely with permission—another attendee, Aric Jones, posted a carousel of images. Among them was a standout shot of Kelce himself addressing the crowd, microphone in hand, adding to the festive atmosphere of the celebration.

Tags
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosis: Blake Lively Apologizes for Poking Fun at Princess of Wales’ Photoshop Skill

Blake Lively Sues Justin Baldoni For Sexual Harassment, Citing Emotional Distress

Matt Gaetz's exit as pick for attorney general marks Donald Trump's first setback in appointing allies to key positions
House Ethics Committee Votes To Release Report On Ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz Amid Allegations
Neil Cavuto
Neil Cavuto Net Worth: Veteran Fox News Business Anchor Quits After 28 Years
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hopes a reshuffle could improve his fortunes
Major Reshuffle As Trudeau Faces Party Pressure, Trump Attacks
US President-elect Donald Trump has launched a slate of lawsuits that critics worry could push media to self-censor
With Spate Of Lawsuits, Trump Goes After US Media
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics