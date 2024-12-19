U.S.

Neil Cavuto Net Worth: Veteran Fox News Business Anchor Quits After 28 Years

Neil Cavuto, moderator of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate arrives on stage at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center on January 14, 2016 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The sixth Republican debate is held in two parts, one main debate for the top seven candidates, and another for three other candidates lower in the current polls. Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Veteran Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto is departing the network after 28 years, Fox News confirmed on Thursday. Cavuto will bid farewell during his final broadcast of Your World, the afternoon show he has hosted since the network's debut in 1996

"Neil Cavuto's illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we're extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media," the network said in a statement. "His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter."

Neil Cavuto was a cornerstone of Fox News and Fox Business Network, hosting three shows that amounted to 12 hours of programming weekly: Your World, Cavuto: Coast to Coast, and Cavuto Live. At 66, he also served as vice president of Fox Business Network.

Cavuto has a net worth of $25 million. His annual salary across his various Fox programs is reportedly $7 million.

Cavuto's departure marks the exit of one of Fox's few on-air personalities who openly challenged Donald Trump. Despite Fox's dominance in the cable news market, bolstered by its appeal to MAGA conservatives, Cavuto frequently fact-checked Trump on issues ranging from COVID-19 treatments to trade tariffs and hurricane misinformation.

In response to Neil Cavuto's criticisms, Donald Trump repeatedly targeted the Fox News anchor. In 2020, after Cavuto mocked Trump's reported use of hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 preventative, Trump retweeted posts labeling Cavuto "stupid" and "foolish."

Later that year, during a campaign rally, Trump reportedly spent 20 minutes lambasting a Cavuto segment featuring a guest who critiqued Trump's debate performance. Trump personally attacked Cavuto, stating, "nobody likes him" and referring to his program as a "loser show."

Earlier this year, the president-elect posted to Truth Social that "Neil Cavuto, Fox's Lowest Rated Anchor, is one of the WORST on Television. I actually prefer the losers at CNN and MSDNC!"

A month later, Trump doubled down, writing again that "Neil Cavuto has one of the worst shows on Television—and the worst rated on FoxNews. The people on Fake News CNN are better!"

"I don't work for you," Cavuto once responded to a Trump tirade about his coverage. "My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just cover you."

