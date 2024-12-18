First Reported Casualties Among North Korean Troops Fighting For Russia In Ukraine Conflict

North Korean troops have reportedly been killed in clashes with Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk border region, according to U.S. officials.

These are believed to be the first confirmed casualties since October, when it was revealed that North Korea had deployed approximately 10,000 troops to support Russia's military efforts.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the GUR, reported that at least 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or injured during fighting over the weekend.

The involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has raised significant international concern. These soldiers, with no previous combat experience, were initially stationed in Russia for training and support roles before being deployed to fight alongside Russian forces in the Kursk region.

It is believed that their first major combat engagements occurred over the weekend, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirming that Russian forces had utilized a "significant number" of North Korean troops in assaults within Kursk, a region that Ukraine had partially occupied following a surprise incursion in August.

Pentagon press secretary Major General Pat Ryder confirmed that U.S. intelligence believed North Korean soldiers had been involved in combat in Kursk, sustaining casualties including both deaths and injuries.

Although exact numbers were not disclosed, Ryder noted that the North Koreans had been engaged in combat for "a little over a week," primarily in infantry roles. This marks the first reported casualties among the North Korean troops who were reportedly sent to support Russia's war effort in October.

The casualties occurred over the weekend in the villages of Plekhovo, Vorobzha, and Martynovka, according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency, the GUR. President Zelensky shared drone footage that purportedly showed North Korean soldiers taking cover after participating in an assault.

He also posted footage showing Russian troops allegedly attempting to conceal the presence of the fallen North Koreans, with reports claiming they used a campfire to burn the faces of the deceased.

Zelensky emphasized that there was "no reason" for North Korean soldiers to be involved in the war, condemning their deaths. He also called attention to the broader implications of North Korea's involvement, with the EU, U.S., and other allied nations warning of the "serious consequences" this could have on both European and Indo-Pacific security.

In response to these developments, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on individuals and entities linked to North Korea's financial and military support of Russia's efforts. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on the North Korean casualties.

This evolving situation underscores the complexity of the ongoing war and highlights the expanding involvement of non-ally nations, raising alarms about the potential for broader international consequences.