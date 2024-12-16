Seven Tourists Hospitalized After Suspected Cocktail Poisoning At Fiji Resort

Seven tourists were hospitalized for suspected poisoning after consuming cocktails at a bar in a luxury Fiji resort, which is now under police investigation.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Warwick Fiji, where four Australians and three other individuals, believed to be foreign nationals, fell ill after being served drinks.

According to Fiji's Health Ministry, the affected tourists, ranging in age from 18 to 56, experienced symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and "neurological issues."

By late Monday, two of the affected tourists remained in the intensive care unit at Lautoka Hospital in stable condition, while the others had been discharged, according to Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Viliame R. Gavoka.

The incident follows a similar case weeks earlier in Laos, where six tourists died from methanol poisoning after drinking at a bar, prompting safety warnings about consuming alcohol abroad.

When asked if methanol was a factor in the Fiji case, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, permanent secretary for Fiji's Ministry of Health & Medical Services, said it was still too early to determine the cause.

"We don't have the results of the investigation yet and we don't know if it was spiking or any other cause until we complete our investigations," he said in a briefing Monday.

Meanwhile, Gavoka assured travelers that the incident was "extremely isolated."

"No other incidents have been reported either at the resort, or across Fiji. The resort has been operating in Fiji successfully for many years and holds a strong reputation, particularly among our Australian visitors," he said in a statement Monday.

"The resort management has assured us that they have not engaged in practices such as substituting ingredients or altering the quality of drinks served to guests," he added.

Warwick Hotels and Resorts operates luxury properties worldwide, including in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

In Fiji, their king suites, which offer views of palm trees and the expansive Pacific Ocean, are priced at approximately $500 per night.

Warwick Fiji said it was taking the matter "very seriously," adding that, "at this moment, we do not have conclusive details, but we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our guests."