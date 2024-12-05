U.S.

Ronald Rowe And Rep. Pat Fallon Clash Over 9/11 Memorial Security Planning

By
Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe
Acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. testifies before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security and Government Affairs committees in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) got embroiled in a heated shouting match, despite attempts to restore order. This took place as Rowe accused Fallon of politicizing the 9/11 attacks.

Tensions escalated when Fallon questioned security preparations for a 9/11 memorial held at ground zero earlier this year.

Holding up a photo of President Biden and President-elect Trump at the event, Fallon questioned Rowe's presence in the image, implying that his attendance may have displaced members of the protective detail. Rowe countered, pointing out that Fallon's photo had been cropped to exclude the protective team present to secure the event.

The Secret Service also later clarified Rowe was invited to attend the event.

Rowe is not expected to remain in his position once Trump takes office. Among those reportedly under consideration for the role are podcaster Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who has been outspoken in criticizing the agency's leadership following security lapses surrounding alleged attempts on Trump's life, and Sean Curran, the head of Trump's current protective detail.

"Congressman, what you're not seeing, is the SAC (special agent in charge) of the detail out of the picture's view," Rowe said.

"And that is the day where we remember the more than 3,000 people that died in 9/11," Rowe added. "I actually responded to Ground Zero. I was there going through the ashes of the World Trade Center. I was there at Fresh Kills," Rowe added, referencing a Staten Island landfill where debris from the attack was taken.

Fallon tried to interrupt Rowe: "I'm not asking you that." Immediately, Rowe yelled: "I was there, congressman!"

The heated exchange occurred during the final hearing of the congressional task force investigating two alleged attempts on Trump's life: the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, which left Trump injured and claimed the life of one of his supporters, and the suspected September 15 assassination plot at one of his golf clubs.

The confrontation between Rowe and Fallon escalated as both men shouted over each other. Rowe accused the congressman of attempting to "bully" him and "evoke 9/11 for political purposes," while Fallon countered by suggesting Rowe "wanted to be visible because you were auditioning for this job."

