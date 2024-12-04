U.S.

Who Was Brian Thompson? UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot, Suspect At Large

By
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 27: Crime scene tape is placed outside of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Harlem subway station. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot Wednesday morning in midtown Manhattan, media reports said.

The incident took place near the New York Hilton Hotel as Thompson, dressed in a suit and tie, was walking toward the venue to attend a company conference in the ballroom.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, as the gunman reportedly waited for Thompson's arrival before opening fire from about 20 feet away, striking him multiple times.

The assailant fled the scene, cutting through an alley on West 54th Street and escaping on a bicycle from West 55th Street. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to trace the shooter's movements.

"We are deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy. Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department," a New York Hilton Midtown general manager told CNN.

UnitedHealth Group released a statement after news of Thompson's fatal shooting was confirmed.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian's family and all who were close to him," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the NYPD Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in the murder case.

