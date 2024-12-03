Sports

Kevin Durant Injury: Ankle Twist Leads To Exit From Suns-Spurs NBA Cup Matchup

Kevin Durant injured. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kevin Durant's fans were left disappointed Tuesday night as their star walked into the locker room during the Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs game in Arizona.

It was later revealed that the 36-year-old won't return for the NBA Cup game as he twisted his left ankle. The injury occurred when Durant appeared to step on an opponent's foot, causing his ankle to twist. He landed heavily on his right side as Spurs forward Justin Champagnie was called for a foul.

Despite the fall, Durant sank a jumper before being substituted by Royce O'Neale with 3:51 left in the quarter. He tallied 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-2 from three-point range, before his exit.

Grayson Allen started the second half in Durant's place. Durant briefly stepped onto the court but quickly returned to the locker room.

The Suns' star, currently the NBA's eighth all-time leading scorer, recently missed seven games due to a right calf injury, during which the team went 1-6.

This is a developing story.

