World

Who Was Omer Neutra? IDF Says Long Island Native Killed In October 7 Attack

By
Tens of thousands of people have died in Gaza after Israel's offensive began in October 2023
AFP

A Long Island family is mourning the loss of Omer Neutra following the deadly Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Originally from Plainview, Neutra was an Israeli and U.S. citizen serving in the IDF. His body is reportedly being held in Gaza. Neutra had been kidnapped during the attacks last year, and it was previously thought he was alive and held hostage. However, the IDF now reports he was killed during a battle with terrorists near the Gaza border, with his body taken afterward.

Neutra's parents have been outspoken advocates for the release of hostages in Gaza, including their son. Most recently, they participated in a rally in Central Park on Sunday. While they expressed relief over the ceasefire in Lebanon, they voiced frustration that it did not include the release of hostages.

His father, Ronen Neutra, spoke to ABC7NY on Saturday, reflecting on spending another Thanksgiving without his son.

"We feel it's a missed opportunity but now after the election, the focus is back here in the United States and should continue to be the crisis in the Middle East and the hostages are the key to reducing the tension," Neutra said.

In its statement confirming Neutra's death, the military did not provide details on how it determined his fate. Neutra was one of seven American Israelis still held in Gaza, with four now reported dead. Over the weekend, Hamas released a video of one of the hostages, Edan Alexander, indicating he is still alive.

Earlier this year, Hamas killed Hersh Goldberg-Polin, another prominent Israeli-American hostage, along with five other captives, whose bodies have since been recovered by the Israeli military.

The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostages. As of now, around 100 captives are still being held in Gaza, with roughly two-thirds believed to be alive.

Tags
IDF
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Barnier faces the his biggest parliamentary challenge since taking office in September

France's PM Risks Tumbling In Hostile Parliament Vote

Trump
Massad Boulos Net Worth 2024: Trump Picks Adviser On Arab Affairs
In 2004, Kushner, now 70, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions
Trump Taps Charles Kushner, Father Of His Son-in-law, As Envoy To France
Anti-regime fighters in the centre of Aleppo, Syria's second city, ride over a picture of President Bashar al-Assad
Syrian, Russian Airstrikes Target Opposition After Rebel Offensive In Aleppo
Climate chaos is hurting global wine production, such as this September 2020 fire in California's Napa Valley
Global Wine Output To Hit Lowest Level Since 1961
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics