Kamala Harris Reflects On Election Loss First Time Since Concession Speech : 'It Feels Heavy'

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed her supporters Tuesday, candidly acknowledging that her loss to President-elect Donald Trump "feels heavy."

The remarks, made during a virtual meeting with grassroots supporters, came after her post-Election Day vacation and sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

"I just have to remind you, don't let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before Nov. 5, and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don't ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you," Harris said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined Vice President Kamala Harris on the call, reflecting a similarly somber tone.

"Candidly, it's a bit scary," he said of Trump's win.

"I hope all of you take care of yourselves, take care of your families, find a place in your community to heal – both yourselves and your community," Walz added.

However, neither Walz nor Harris addressed how their well-funded campaign—having raised over $1 billion between July and November—failed to secure victories in swing states, the Electoral College, or even the popular vote against Trump.

The video shared on the Democratic Party's official X account received a lot of ridicule.

"The dial-up modem sound played on an infinite loop is more bearable than 28 seconds of whatever this is," Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) wrote on X.

"I'd read a 5,000 word article on how this got approved for release," Ben Williamson, a House GOP staffer and former Trump White House aide, tweeted.

"A final 30 seconds of circular references for the road," a social media user remarked, referencing Harris' "word salad" during the campaign.

Last week, Harris and Doug Emhoff went on a vacation in Hawaii, skipping the so-called "losers' party" at the White House, where donors and insiders gathered at the executive mansion over the weekend.

"We are all in this together, all right? We are all in this together," Harris said near the end of remarks. She then wished her supporters "a Happy Thanksgiving."

"I wish for you that you are surrounded by the people you love and who love you – I encourage you to be around family in whatever way you compose that family," she continued. "We are powerful, those of us who love our country, and we've got a lot of work to do."