Red Sea Tourist Boat Sinks, Egypt Launches Search For 17 Missing

Egyptian medics arrive on a boat.

At least 17 people remain missing after a tourist boat sank in the Red Sea on Saturday, Egyptian authorities said Monday. So far, 28 people on board the vessel, Sea Story, were rescued.

The vessel sent a distress signal at 05:30 local time after it had departed from a port near Marsa Alam for a five-day diving trip. There were 31 tourists and 14 crew members on board the Sea Story, according to Red Sea province Governor Maj-Gen Amr Hanafi.

Hanafi confirmed that the survivors were located in the Wadi el-Gemal area, south of Marsa Alam, and are currently receiving medical care. He added that the Egyptian Navy warship El Fateh and military aircraft are intensifying efforts to locate the missing individuals.

Marsa Alam, located on Egypt's southern Red Sea coast, is a popular tourist destination known for its diving spots and vibrant coral reefs.

According to Dive Pro Liveaboard's website, the vessel, built in 2022, is 144 feet long with four decks and 18 cabins, accommodating up to 36 passengers. The Egypt-based owner and operator of the Sea Story has not released any statement so far.

This is a developing story.

