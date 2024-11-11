Trump Picks House Ally Elise Stefanik As UN Ambassador

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly offered the role of United Nations ambassador to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York. The 40-year-old has accepted new position, the New York Post reported Monday.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said in a statement to The NY Post Sunday night.

In a statement of her own, Stefanik said that she truly honored to serve in Trump's cabinet.

"During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate. President Trump's historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad," she said.

Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican, frequently appears on television to advocate for GOP positions on various issues, including support for Israel and critiques of the "Biden Crime Family." This was in contrast to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield from the Biden-Harris administration who avoided the media.

Stefanik will step into the debate as the UN faces conservative criticism, particularly regarding the presence of authoritarian regimes like China and Cuba on the Human Rights Council. Additionally, the General Assembly's frequent, lopsided votes critical of Israel have drawn ire from U.S. conservatives.

Recently, the UN has faced significant criticism over its response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, with some alleging that certain UN-affiliated members may have participated in Hamas attacks against Israel. This comes amid broader conservative concerns over UN practices.

In a previous term, former President Trump ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the UN's World Health Organization, halting the $450 million annual U.S. contribution. This decision stemmed from dissatisfaction with the WHO's efforts to investigate COVID-19's origins in China effectively.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trump announced that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would not be invited to join his administration. Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, had endorsed his candidacy despite her previous strong criticisms during the party primaries when she ran against him.

Trump is currently meeting with potential candidates to fill key positions in his administration ahead of his January 20 presidential inauguration.