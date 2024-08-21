Police raid Andrew Tate's home in Romania

Police in Romania raided the homes of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate as part of an investigation into new allegations against him.

They include sex with and trafficking in underage persons, along with money laundering and intimidating witnesses, according to the BBC.

The special prosecution service of the Romanian Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT) announced in a statement that authorities searched four of Tate's houses in the capital, Bucharest, and in Ilfov County on Wednesday morning.

In response, Tate took to his X account to post:

"The Matrix is real. And they have a tried-and-true playbook. Slander is their number one tool, and the process is the punishment. But unfortunately for them, Good always wins in the end."

Tate is a self-declared misogynist and was previously banned from social media platforms for his misogynistic views.

Both Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, who also faces the same charges, have large followings on social media.

The brothers are accused of exploiting women through an adult content business, which prosecutors allege operated as a criminal group.

They were initially detained in Romania in December 2022 and released from house arrest in August 2023.