Rabies confirmed in South Carolina as public health warning issued

Rabies is fatal to humans without prompt treatment

The South Carolina Department of Public Health says multiple people and pets have been exposed to rabies across multiple counties after a a bat, a raccoon and a skunk all tested positive. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The South Carolina Department of Public Health says multiple people and pets have been exposed to rabies across multiple counties after a bat, a raccoon and a skunk all tested positive.

A bat found near Huntington and Cecillia drives in Charleston tested positive for rabies, and the health department said four people were exposed and referred to healthcare providers. One cat was exposed and quarantined as required by the state's Rabies Control Act.

A raccoon found near Saluda Road and Fifth Street in Chester tested positive for rabies, and one dog was exposed and quarantined. No people reported exposure to that infected animal.

A skunk found near Denny Hwy and Long Road in Saluda tested positive for rabies, and one dog and two cats were exposed and quarantined. No people reported exposure to that animal.

The infected wildlife were sent to the state health department's laboratory on Aug. 12, and their results were confirmed on Aug. 13, the agency said.

Officials are asking anyone who believes they, someone they know, or their pets came into contact with either the Charleston County bat, Chester County raccoon, Saluda County Skunk — or any other animal potentially infected with rabies — to contact the health department.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," Terri McCollister, the agency's Rabies Program director, said in a statement.

Rabies is fatal to humans without prompt treatment.

The agency said there have been 49 cases of rabid animals statewide so far in 2024. The state has averaged around 148 positive cases per year since 2002. Raccoons are the most common animal to test positive for rabies in South Carolina, and officials say they are a "significant" driver of rabies transmission in the state.

--with reporting by TMX

