Colorado teen recovering after 'terror-filled fight for her life' in Belize shark attack

A GoFundMe is seeking to raise money for the 15-year-old's recovery

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Annabelle Carlson
15-year-old Annabelle Carlson is seen in a photo on a GoFundMe page. GoFundMe

A 15-year-old Colorado high school athlete is recovering from a horrific shark attack in Belize that took her leg.

The horrific attack occurred as Annabelle Carlson had just finished Scuba diving on an expedition with her family near Lighthouse Reef in the Gulf of Honduras last week and jumped back in the water for a swim, a GoFundMe page reported.

That's when the shark attacked.

"It was a very aggressive, very traumatic, terror-filled fight for her life," wrote Aja Jewell, who organized the fundraiser.

Emergency responders in Belize acted quickly and the teen was airlifted by helicopter to a trauma medical center in Belize City.

The quick action "saved her life," Jewell reported.

Carlson was later flown to the United States for treatment at a top trauma center.

"Annabelle will have a very long road of recovery ahead of her," Jewell said.

"They are going to need the entire community to rally around them, so that they can focus on Annabelle."

The GoFundMe had already raised more than $135,000 on Saturday.

Carlson has played lacrosse and basketball for Aspen High, according to MaxPreps, a site that collects sports data for student athletes.

