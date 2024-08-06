Rarely seen Amazon tribe attack loggers over possible encroachment on its land

A reclusive tribe in Peru's Amazon has reportedly attacked loggers who they believe have encroached on their land.

The Mashco Piro tribe recently used bows and arrows against the loggers according to FENAMAD, an organization that represents dozens of indigenous communities in the region.

One logger was believed to be seriously wounded and possibly two others.

As many as 100 Mashco Piro people took part in the attack, according to Survival International.

Last month, dozens of people from the Mashco Piro tribe were spotted on the banks of a river, close to where logging companies have concessions, the Latin Times reported.

Although it is a rare sight, the uncontacted tribe has been coming out of the Amazonian rainforest more frequently in recent weeks in search of food, and according to FENAMAD, they are trying to move away from the growing presence of loggers.

Photos emerged of the uncontacted tribe searching for food on a beach in the Peruvian Amazon were spread worldwide.

The tribe's visibility was evidence logging concessions are “dangerously close” to its territory, according to some experts.

“It is presumably illegal because the area where the incident occurred is a forestry concession that belonged to Wood Tropical Forest until November 2022, and we are not aware of a concession that has requested or granted enabling rights in the same area,” said a FENAMAD representative to the Associated Press.

The Mascho Piro people are considered to be the largest uncontacted tribe in the world with more than 750 members.

They were given a territorial reserve in 2002 but the Peruvian government has also given concessions to several logging companies within the tribe's territory.

FENAMAD had previously warned that the closeness of the loggers to the tribe could risk violence.