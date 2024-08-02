Wichita Firefighter dies while battling flames

A firefighter in Kansas was injured in the line of duty while battling a fire on Thursday, and later died of their injuries, fire officials said.

The Wichita Fire Department on Thursday night said firefighters were providing mutual aid at a fire in nearby Haysville when a Wichita firefighter was injured at around 3:22 p.m. The firefighter "later succumbed to their injury," the fire department said.

The name of the firefighter was not released pending family notification. The nature of their injuries was not released.

Later Thursday night, the fire department posted a video showing colleagues lined up at the hospital for the dignified transfer of the fallen firefighter.



"This is a loss that deeply weighs heavily on all of us. All of the dedicated individuals who serve our fire department do so knowing the immense risk they are undertaking and do it with noble, selfless regard. It does not make their sacrifice any less immense. Nor the sacrifice of their loved ones and family any easier," the fire department said.

"Please keep this firefighters family and crew in your prayers," the fire department said. "We will update the community on any additional information as it becomes available."

-With TMX