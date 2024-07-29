Boyfriend Arrested After Texas Mom Found Hanging From Dock in ‘Staged Suicide'

Police in Texas have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was found hanging from a Texas dock nearly two months ago.

League City Police say they have arrested James Hart, 51, on a charge of Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair a Human Corpse.

30-year-old Giselle Tapia-Salazar, a mother of four, was found hanging off a dock of a marina on May 31.

Her death was initially believed to be a suicide but two weeks later they announced that foul play was suspected.

"Because of the position of her arm, we believe she probably passed away somewhere else. Rigor mortis set in and then she was moved, her arms stayed in that position," League City Police Lt. Eric Cox said.

Hart had claimed that Giselle go up to use the restroom in the middle of the night and never returned.

A neighbor who lives near the maria told KHOU-TV that the couple "fought like crazy, and loved like crazy."

The neighbor also said that there was history of disturbance calls at Hart's boat.

A GoFundMe for Tapia-Salazar raised $5,000.