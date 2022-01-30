The British government is contemplating a substantial NATO deployment to boost Europe's borders in response to Russia's massing troops on Ukraine's border, which the US and the West see as a prelude to invasion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering the largest possible offer to members of the NATO defense pact in the Nordic and Baltic regions. According to his office, the said package aims to increase troop numbers significantly as well as to send defensive military equipment to Estonia, per Reuters.

Britain has warned that if Russia makes any moves towards Ukraine, Moscow will face sanctions that would possibly result in devastation on both parties.

In a statement, Johnson said that the UK could send troops to defend NATO allies if Russia takes military actions towards Ukraine even though it is not a coalition member.

"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin - we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face of Russian hostility," Johnson said.

The 30 members of NATO include the US, UK, and nations that were part of the dissolved Soviet Union, some of which border Russia. Members of the coalition agreed to help each other if armed aggression occurred.

Among Russia's demands is the assurance of NATO rejecting Ukraine, which Moscow considers a threat to its security. However, the US and the West have refused.

The British Armed Forces prepare its troops for deployment across Europe this week.

On Monday, defense ministers will evaluate military possibilities, while foreign officials will finalize the specifics of the offer in Brussels next week.

UK, Russia Diplomatic Talks

Amid the tensions, according to his office, PM Johnson plans to bolster diplomatic efforts by visiting NATO counterparts in early February after being criticized for inadequate actions.

Moreover, Britain's foreign and defense ministers are expected to travel to Moscow in the coming days to discuss with their Russian equivalents in the hopes of mending relations and de-escalating tensions.

PM Johnson will also talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin via phone call to step up measures in resolving the Ukraine border crisis in a diplomatic approach.

The Prime Minister is expected to reiterate to Putin the need for Russia to be involved diplomatically, per BBC.

Aside from the planned visit of Johnson to the region, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit Moscow within the next two weeks, according to the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom.

Growing Concern over Russian aggression

Around 100,000 Russian troops, tanks, artillery, and missiles are positioned near Ukraine's border, rising tensions. However, the Kremlin denies plans to invade Ukraine, per USA Today.

This weekend, Johnson asked military and security officials to provide him more options to address what Downing Street has dubbed as "growing Russian aggression." The possibilities include deploying additional British military force to NATO countries in eastern Europe.

On Monday, the Foreign Office is expected to announce to Parliament a toughening of sanctions, which would enable the UK to target Russian interests.

