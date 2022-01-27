Scientists are now monitoring a new mutation of the omicron variant of COVID-19 amid the rising cases of recorded infections across the globe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) monitors the new subvariant of omicron known as BA.2, per ABC News. Though it is said that it is not a "variant of concern" as there is no current evidence that suggests that it worsen the transmission of COVID-19, the severity of the disease, or it can affect the efficacy of vaccines and public health measures.

BA.2 cases are increasing worldwide, with at least 40 nations reporting cases to a worldwide variant tracking database. The subvariant has spread quickly in Denmark and the United Kingdom, with BA.2 accounting for nearly half of recent cases in Denmark, as per Newsmax.

Read Also: US Struggles To Contain Food Crisis Amid Omicron Variant's Labor Shortage Effect

Omicron Subvariant Infections Rise in the US

The subvariant of omicron had been reported in several U.S. states. Washington State confirmed two infections on Monday. California has confirmed 11 cases.

Since November, over 8,000 BA.2 cases have been identified. However, experts have not yet clearly pointed out the origins of the subvariant of omicron.

While over 8,000 BA.2 cases have been identified since November 2021, it is unclear where BA.2 originated. Even though the first sequences were reported from the Philippines, cases have been found worldwide, from Europe to South Asia.

With the rising cases, health care groups, including the WHO, seek the help of governments and scientists in understanding better BA.2 separately from omicron.

Dr. George Han, Deputy Health Officer and Infectious Disease and Response Branch Director in San Jose, California, said the new subvariant "probably behaves just like the BA-1 omicron lineage." But due to the small number of cases recorded so far, "it's probably too early to tell."

The concerns over the BA.2 subvariant emerge as COVID-19 infections, and hospital admissions continue to fall in the United States, per ABC 7.

BA.2 Dominant In Denmark

But the BA.2 has become dominant in Denmark since the second week of January. Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said that it appears more contagious than the BA.1 sub-lineage in a briefing with the media.

"There is no evidence that the BA.2 variant causes more disease, but it must be more contagious," Heunicke said.

According to preliminary estimations, BA.2 could be 1.5 times more contagious than BA.1, according to Statens Serum Institut (SSI), Denmark's leading infectious disease authority.

However, the institute's preliminary investigation found no difference in the probability of hospitalization comparing BA.2 and BA.1.

"There is some indication that it is more contagious, especially for the unvaccinated, but that it can also infect people who have been vaccinated to a greater extent, "Tyra Grove Krause, technical director of the SSI, told the members of the press.

BA.2 cases were also detected in Britain, Sweden, and Norway, but only to a minor extent compared to Denmark. The UK Health Security Agency has designated BA.2 a variant under investigation.

Related Article: Study Identifies Certain Antibodies That can Stop Omicron Infection, Affect the Notorious Spike Proteins

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.