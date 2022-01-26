Several schools in Illinois decided to return to remote learning on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions.

According to reports, wind chills as low as -30 were reported on Wednesday morning, causing school officials to be alarmed. Joliet Township High School District 204 was one of the first to make the official announcement.

"This means that students complete assignments online and staff work from home. Students and staff should not report to school tomorrow except for maintenance staff who should check with their direct supervisor," the school said in a statement via NBC Chicago.

Illinois schools announce changes due to cold weather

River Forest Community High School Corporation also announced their return to e-learning on Wednesday, saying that all assignments will be posted on Google Classroom.

Classes at Joseph Academy in Des Paines and Melrose Park were both canceled due to the weather conditions. And classes at Horizon Science Academy Southwest and Gary Community School Corporation also switched to remote learning.

Duneland Schools, on the other hand, postponed their opening by two hours because of the weather.

Danville Schools 118 worried about students' safety

Danville Schools 118 also released a statement saying that their premises will be closed due to the weather and the lack of school bus drivers.

"This is a dangerous combination for our students waiting outside at the bus stop and for those walking to school. With this information, it is necessary to have a weather-related school closing," they said via the Illinois Newsroom.

According to reports, a wind chill advisory was released on Tuesday evening across the entire Chicago area. This prompted the various school districts to rethink their plans, especially after getting wind chill readings at -15 to -25 degrees below zero.

As of press writing, it's still unclear whether or not classes will still be conducted remotely on Thursday and Friday.

Illinois schools quarantine rules changed

Elsewhere, the COVID-19 quarantine rules among students in Illinois have changed.

According to reports, students who have already tested positive for COVID-19 and are again exposed to the virus will no longer be required to quarantine for a long time.

The updated guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education follow the latest quarantine and isolation recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new recommendations state that fully vaccinated students identified as close contacts are already exempted from quarantine as long as they don't have any symptoms.

IDPH spokesperson Melaney Arnold explained that a student that tests positive for COVID-19 within 90 days before the date of exposure to a new case is no longer considered a close contact.

Individuals that are fully vaccinated and those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the 90 days prior should also be exempted from screening and testing, according to Pantagraph.

Some schools in Chicago have already started following the directives from the IDPH. Oriole Park School officials have already sent out a letter to parents regarding the 90-day guidance.

A spokesperson for Trier High School in Winnetka also confirmed that they are already following the IDPH and CDC's guidance.

