With the danger of Russia cutting off fuel imports in the intensifying crisis over Ukraine, the Biden administration declared on Tuesday that it was working with gas and crude oil producers from the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia to strengthen supply to Europe.

If Russia invades Ukraine, European allies have been wary in public about how far they will go to impose heavy sanctions on Moscow. Germany has been particularly cautious, closing several of its nuclear power reactors and increasing its reliance on imports of natural gas to generate energy.

US seeks to protect Europe's energy supplies

The current issue amid winter has been blamed on President Vladimir Putin, who believes that threatening to cut off the Russian gasoline supply to Europe will increase his influence in the long run. The European Union imports nearly a third of its gas and crude oil from Russia.

According to industry estimates, Russia supplied roughly 128 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe last year, with nearly a third of it flowing through a pipeline that goes through Ukraine. Russian efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Siberia and Germany, which would transport petroleum across Ukraine and strengthen European reliance on Russian supplies, have decreased that flow this winter, according to The New York Times.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine might have a big impact on the global energy markets. After the United States, Russia is the world's second-largest oil production. Russia also supplies a significant quantity of natural gas to Europe through Ukraine, and conflict and the destruction of crucial energy infrastructure would most certainly significantly impair those exports.

According to Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, Russia presently contributes more than 40% of Europe's natural gas supply. Europe has a store of liquified natural gas that it could dip into in certain circumstances, sources said, and European authorities have been looking into how much of a buffer that may give.

When the U.S. and its allies threatened to put export controls on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, another senior administration official said the U.S. and its allies were prepared to deny Russia "technology that it needs and cannot readily replace" if it invaded Ukraine, as per CNN.

Read Also: Europe's Plan To View the Virus Like a Flu or Measles as New COVID-19 Strategy Remains at Odds in Other Countries

Biden warns Putin of fresh sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

If Russia invades Ukraine, US President Joe Biden says he will consider personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin. If Russia made a move on the country, which sits on its south-western border, it would have "enormous ramifications" for the globe, according to Biden. His remarks came as other Western leaders reiterated their warnings that if Russia invaded, it would have to pay a severe price. Russia denies that it intends to enter Ukraine and has blamed the United States and others for "escalating tensions" over the subject.

Moscow, on the other hand, has increased its presence at the border, with 100,000 Russian soldiers stationed there. When asked if he could envision himself personally putting sanctions on the Russian president in the case of an invasion, Biden said "absolutely" to reporters.

It would have enormous global ramifications and maybe the greatest invasion since World War Two, Biden warned, adding that he would feel obligated to strengthen NATO's position in Eastern Europe. Western allies will respond to any intrusion with serious economic sanctions, according to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Britain was prepared to deploy troops to safeguard NATO members in the region.

According to top Russian officials, the decision to exclude Russia from the Swift international payments system would make it impossible for Europe to pay for and receive Russian goods. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron of France has stated that talks with Moscow would continue. On Friday, he said that he'd call Putin and ask for clarification on Russia's intentions regarding Ukraine, BBC News reported.

Related Article: US Puts 8,500 Troops on Heightened Alert, Possibly for Deployment in Eastern Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension

@YouTube

@ 2022 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.