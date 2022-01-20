New Zealand is one of the few countries that has not detected its first Omicron case. But Prime Minister Jacinda Adern and some health officials are convinced that it's only a matter of time before the variant infects the country.

According to reports, Adern will have a red traffic light setting imposed within the next 24 to 48 hours after Omicron is detected in New Zealand. This simply means that locals will be required to wear masks, and there will also be limits on public gatherings.

Jacinda Adern explains why a lockdown isn't necessary

Adern also said that other restrictions could also be put in place. But having a countrywide lockdown won't happen.

"When we have evidence of Omicron transmitting in the community we won't use lockdowns, instead the whole country will move into Red within 24 to 48 hours. We know from other countries it can take as little as 14 days for Omicron cases to grow from the hundreds into the thousands. It's a case of when not if, and that's why we need to prepare," she said via Reuters.

Adern is also urging residents to get vaccinated and boostered. As of press writing, 93 percent of New Zealand's entire population over the age of 12 has already been vaccinated. About 20 percent have already received their booster shot.

New Zealand postpones the reopening of borders

Before Omicron was detected in South Africa in November, New Zealand was already planning to reopen its borders to foreigners. However, they decided to push back their phased reopening plans to the end of February amid fears that Omicron could also be detected in the country.

In her statement, Adern acknowledged that Omicron is more transmissible than the previous COVID-19 variants that plagued the country and the rest of the world.

As such, it's going to be more challenging to keep Omicron out once it enters New Zealand. But Adern stressed that just like in the past, once Covid changes, they also change along with the virus.

New Zealand successfully combats COVID-19 despite criticisms

According to NPR, New Zealand successfully managed to contain the spread of the Delta variant months ago with only an average of 20 cases per day. But the country has also seen an increase in the number of people arriving in New Zealand with Omicron.

Even though New Zealand's COVID-19 response can be regarded as successful, Adern's critic, Christopher Luxon, said she still planned poorly for Omicron. Luxon also accused the government of not planning ahead for the newest variant.

In October, Adern was also criticized following her response to the Delta variant last year. At the time, New Zealand went into another lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.

But The Conversation still dubbed Adern's efforts as clumsy leadership. After all, there was constant blame, recrimination, avoidance, denial, and grief between the leaders and the citizens.

Still, there's no denying the fact that Adern's COVID-19 response since the pandemic started could be lauded as one of the best across the globe.

