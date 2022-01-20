Slovenia shocked Beijing after Prime Minister Janez Jansa criticized China's economic coercion and vowed that his country will strengthen its relationship with Taiwan, a move that received condemnation from Chinese authorities.

Indian public broadcaster Doordarshan aired an interview on Tuesday with the Central European leader. In it, he disclosed his government's plans to follow Lithuania's lead by establishing reciprocal trade offices with Taipei.

Slovenia and Taiwan

He also warned that continued Chinese pressure against the democratic island and its newfound allies in the European Union would be met with consequences. On the other hand, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said in a press conference that Beijing was surprised by the decision and strongly opposed Slovenia's plans.

Zhao described Jansa's remarks as a "dangerous statement in support of 'Taiwan independence.' While China has never governed Taiwan, Beijing authorities assert a historic claim to the island, whose formal title is the Republic of China and has no official diplomatic relations with any EU member, Newsweek reported.

China has continued to claim that Taiwan is part of its territory to be brought under its control and if needed, by force. Recently, Beijing has ramped up its diplomatic pressure on the island to force it into political concessions.

In a statement, Zhao said that no one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will, and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two regions split amid civil war in 1949, and the People's Republican insists that it is the sole legal representative of the island.

Slovenia's decision came after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital under the name "Taiwan" rather than "Chinese Taipei." Officials from the United States and Lithuania said that China blocked imports from the northern European country since the Taiwanese government was allowed to open a trade office under its own name and not as a part of China, ABC News reported.

Beijing's One-China Policy

Zhao added that the one-China principle was a universally recognized norm in international relations and a general consensus of the international community. The spokesperson added that it was also the political foundation of China-Slovenia and China-Europe relations.

On Tuesday, the Taiwanese government welcomed Jansa's comments and confirmed that there have been negotiations underway for the island and Slovenia to establish representative offices on each other's territory.

"Actually, we have normal relations with Taiwan. Last year, when we saw some good anti-pandemic measures in Taipei, I personally called the health minister of Taiwan and we had an audio-video conference, exchanging our experiences. I personally visited Taiwan four or five times so far," said Jansa, the South China Morning Post reported.

Jansa noted that Taiwan was a democratic country and argued it was difficult to listen to a capital with a one-party system lecturing about democracy and peace around the world. He added that Taipei was a democratic country that respected all international democratic standards, including international law. China has previously responded to Lithuania by cutting down ties with the region and could do the same with Slovenia.



