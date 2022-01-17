Ukraine accuses Russia of engaging in a "hybrid war" as Kyiv has gathered evidence that Moscow was responsible for the massive cyberattack that defaced its government website.

In a statement on Sunday, Kyiv's Ministry of Digital Development said that "all evidence" points out that Russia was behind the cyberattacks on more than 70 government websites. It further disclosed that the cyberattack was a diversion, based on a report from Al Jazeera.

"Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war and is actively building up its forces in the information and cyberspaces," the statement reads.

Is The Cyberattack A Prelude To Invasion?

Last week, tech giant Microsoft reported that dozens of computer systems and several Ukrainian government agencies had been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware, as per AP News report.

The cyberattacks happened on Friday as Russia has been alleged to mobilize around 100,000 troops near the border of Ukraine to gain assurances from the US and its Western allies that Kyiv will not be allowed to join NATO.

Top officials of Russia and the United States held security talks last week in Geneva, but it resulted in no breakthrough.

Western powers have issued warnings to impose serious sanctions on Moscow if it launches another attack on Ukraine.

Attackers left a message on the defaced websites claiming to have leaked and damaged crucial data. But the authorities denied the hackers' claims.

The message on the hacked pages said, "Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future." It was written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish languages.

US, Western Allies Ready To Take Necessary Actions

Meanwhile, White House security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that the United States and its Western allies would impose severe economic consequences" on Russia if it launches an invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Sullivan said that the US already had sent a "clear message" to Moscow, and if it continues to escalate the situation, the US will collaborate with its allies on taking the "appropriate response."

Sullivan also said that if Russia takes military action, the US is ready to take steps that will target its economy "that go at their strategic position in Europe" and beef up NATO's solidarity.

"If Russia wants to go down the path of invasion and escalation, we're ready for that too, with a robust response that will cut off their strategic position," he said. "So, from our perspective, we are simultaneously pursuing deterrence and diplomacy, and we've been clear and steadfast in that again, fully united with the transatlantic community."

According to reports, the US government holds information that Russia has sent a squad of agents to eastern Ukraine to carry out a false-flag operation to create a pretext for an invasion.

Sullivan said the Biden administration has still not attributed culpability for the cyberattack. However, he added that it would not be a surprise if Russia gets identified as the one behind.

