The Hunga Tonga Volcano released a sonic boom into the atmosphere several miles over the eruption site due to the pent-up eruptive force. The eruption originated in the vicinity of the Pacific Island and was called one of the most explosions and was seen on satellite, its proper designation called Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai.

According to officials, the volcanic eruption affected areas like the entire Island of Tonga, including Fiji, which both were affected by the shockwave, reported the Express UK.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

Additional warnings were issued to locals of possible tsunami alerts and other dangers. On social media, locals in the vicinity posted videos that captured large waves coming to shore in coastal areas after evacuation.

According to a tweet from @US_Stormwatch, the image captured on a satellite displayed the volcano's force. The forced exhibited made it one of the most powerful seen in the footage.

Violent eruption sparks tsunami alerts

Based on accounts, the eruption took all of eight minutes that was thunder and fury, and the sonic booms were louder than thunder as heard far away to the Fiji Islands. It was about eight hundred kilometers from the actual volcanic event, said the officials in Suva.

Power generated by the eruption was even felt in New Zealand shockwaves from the explosion were heard by many.

Meteorologist Jared Silverman from New Zealand posted a comment online due to the incredible power of the Hunga Tonga volcano event. He said it was unfolding on the satellite view and called the eruption frightening, cited News Funnel Live.

In the Tongan capital, Nuku'alofa, the ash from the event would fall from the skies.

Dr. Faka'iloatonga Taumoefolau, one of the locals, posted more pictures of the resulting ashfall. He remarked the volcanic material like ash and pebbles were darkening the sky.

@IliesaWT, another Twitter user, said the ash falling turns the island grey all over. Witnessing how far the ashfall would affect nearby.

Another video captured how black the sky got when pyroclastic ash fell after the eruption. Due to associated dangers to local people, authorities warned them to head to higher ground asap. Along with civilians moving to safety, Tongan King Tupou VI was moved from the royal shore palace via police and military detachment.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center recommended an alert after gauges located in American Samoa caught a 24-inch increase in sea level after the Tonga eruption.

Tonga Geological Services recorded that huge gas plumes, smoke, with pyroclastic ash would soar to twenty kilometers up.

An American Samoa official had a video posted immediately, told danger of a tsunami event, and said the safest place is to stay on higher ground. Other states like New Zealand are its national emergency management agency to look out for unusual currents and unpredictable surges in the northern and eastern coasts in the North and Chatham Islands.

Reports from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology posted online that a 1.2-meter tsunami wave was seen at Nukualofa.

On Saturday, the eruption started last Friday, with smaller ones before the big boom that affected the Tongan capital only sixty-five kilometers far. Hunga Tonga Volcano explosion had so much power that its shockwave reached up to New Zealand and blotted out the sun as well.

