A series of terrifying social media images from China shows rows upon rows of metal boxes housing suspected COVID-19 victims, as well as lines of buses transporting individuals to quarantine camps. The events, which seemed like something out of a dystopian film, are one of numerous severe preventive steps the nation implements in an attempt to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

China's "zero COVID" policy has placed a slew of harsh regulations on its population, putting millions of people on the verge of being quarantined as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.

China imposes several draconian rules to prevent COVID-19 spread

Millions of chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now!

People, including pregnant women, toddlers, and the elderly, are being forced to stay in these packed boxes with a wooden bed and a toilet for up to two weeks, even if just one person in their area tests positive. Residents in many districts were advised just after midnight that they needed to leave their houses and head to quarantine centers, according to the report.

Close contacts in China are frequently recognized and quarantined quickly due to mandated track-and-trace applications. Some 20 million people in China are now confined to their houses and are forbidden from leaving even to buy food. This comes only days after a pregnant Chinese woman miscarried because she was unable to seek medical care due to a harsh lockdown. The event revived debate over the limitations of China's COVID-19 zero-tolerance policy, NDTV reported.

Despite concerns that the highly contagious Omicron form renders a Zero Covid plan unfeasible, even with Beijing's severe restrictions, the Communist regime is attempting to eradicate the virus. After the towns of Anyang and Yuzhou joined the 13 million in Xi'an under quarantine and were forbidden from leaving their houses even to buy food, China now has a total of 20 million people confined to their homes.

After two cases of the Omicron variant were detected, Anyang, which has a population of 5.5 million people, was shut down late Monday, and several inhabitants of shut-down cities informed the BBC that they were part of a 'massive relocation' of thousands of people to the camps. According to individuals who have detailed the horrors of their captivity under the Zero Covid regime, pregnant women, children, and the elderly were among those said to have been taken to the Xi'an camps.

Why is China's "Zero COVID" approach effective?

People are forced to stay in the tiny boxes, which are provided with a wooden bed and a toilet, for up to two weeks, according to footage extensively circulated online. Workers in hazmat gear were seen distributing meals to people being kept in the camps at the core of the new Chinese epidemic, according to detainees.

Those who have observed the deplorable conditions allege that there was very little food left in the icy metal containers. Residents of the Mingde 8 Yingli housing compound were forced to vacate their houses just after midnight on January 1 and head to the quarantine facility.

Residents reportedly mingled while waiting in line for their COVID-19 examinations. According to one witness, 30 buses came at the facility, and 1,000 individuals were moved.

The city of Anyang, which has a population of 5.5 million people, was placed under lockdown late Monday after two incidences of the omicron strain were discovered. Residents are not permitted to leave their homes, and all businesses save those selling essentials have been forced to close. Anyang's lockdown was declared as a measure to permit mass testing of inhabitants, which is a routine procedure in China's policy of identifying and isolating sick persons as rapidly as feasible.

The lockdowns are the most widespread since the outbreak began in early 2020, when Wuhan and most of Hubei province were shut down. Since then, China's strategy has shifted to focusing on smaller regions affected by epidemics for lockdowns.

The approaching Winter Olympics, which will commence on February 4 in Beijing, and the appearance of omicron have prompted the city to reintroduce citywide lockdowns in an effort to contain outbreaks and prevent them from spreading to other regions of the country, as per Daily Mail.

