The holiday season is a time for families to get together and bond with their loved ones, including the young ones. What better way to have children enjoy Christmas than delicious treats.

From bread to chocolate to anything in between, these kid-friendly Christmas recipes are easy enough to do but will leave your kids with a big smile. They are also simple to make, allowing you to have some bonding time teaching your kids how to cook.

1. Chocolate Mint Slice Christmas Balls

Almost every kid loves chocolate, and yours is probably no different. This recipe is simple enough that it only requires a couple of ingredients to make, so you can be sure that even your younger children will be able to have the feeling of satisfaction of making their own treats.

2. Christmas Jelly Slice

Jelly slices are a classic treat to have when the Christmas season rolls around, and this year is no different despite the coronavirus pandemic. The best thing about this recipe is that it's not just for kids, even adults can enjoy its buttery biscuit base, creamy filling, and bright jelly topping.

3. White Christmas Slice

If you want your family to celebrate a traditional white Christmas, then this recipe is the perfect symbolic treat. It uses white chocolate to hold all the deliciousness together, just the way kids like it. You can also choose between cutting it into large or tiny squares depending on the people that will eat it.

Read Also: Ruins of 2000-Year-Old Synagogue Discovered in Magdala As a Crucial Find in the History of Christianity

4. Strawberry and Cream Santas

What better way to show your love for Christmas than making a treat shaped like the man who is known for distributing gifts to nice kids? Strawberry and Cream Santas are cute little decorated foods that may look too good even to eat. They're small enough to be a snack but delicious enough to leave a lasting taste in your mouth.

5. Turkey and Cranberry Mini Quiches

This holiday season, a healthier option for Christmas treats is making Turkey and Cranberry Mini Quiches. This breaded snack is a deliciously satisfying treat that will indeed become a hit among your family and friends, especially little kids.

6. Cherry Ripe Rocky Road

Nothing beats chocolate and marshmallow as some of the best treats for kids anytime, and Christmas is no different. This recipe is packed with two types of chocolate, Cherry Ripe bars and Turkish delight. It's also easy and quick to do, giving you more time to bond together with the young ones.

7. Mini Santa Cheesecakes

Strawberry and Cream Santas aren't the only treats that are modeled after the jolly, chubby man in the red suit. Mini Santa Cheesecakes are another simple snack you can make to show off your love for the one responsible for delivering gifts every year.

8. Naughty Rocky Road

Can it really be Christmas for kids if there was no chocolate? This Naughty Rocky Road recipe is here to make sure that children who absolutely love chocolate, and let's be honest, who doesn't? They will have a fulfilling and satisfying holiday season with their favorite snack.

Related Article: 2,200-Year-Old Copper Buddha From a Han Dynasty Tomb Discovered As Breakthrough Find of Oldest Artifact in China

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.