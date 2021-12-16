The House Select Committee responsible for investigating the events of the unprecedented attack on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, unearthed several pieces of evidence that connect former United States President Donald Trump to an attempted coup plan.

The committee's recent efforts have brought into light a new wave of horrifying information related to the Republican businessman's involvement in the attack. This includes new evidence that showed how conservative media stars were privately alarmed by how Trump loyalists attacked the Capitol but immediately supported the former president's lies.

Trump's Involvement on Jan. 6 Attack

And despite Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud, a new survey of 2020 swing states that the Republican businessman contested were found to be sparse and far from the extent that the former president claimed. There were also three separate reports that detailed three Florida residents, two of whom were registered Republicans, being arrested and charged with election fraud, CNN reported.

The string of evidence against Trump includes how his allies made an actual PowerPoint presentation detailing their plans to engage in a coup and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The committee has obtained slides from the PowerPoint titled "Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN."

The presentation contains various options that Republicans can choose from in their attempts to stop the certification of United States President Joe Biden. The list of alternatives includes the Republican businessman declaring a national security emergency.

The PowerPoint had 38 pages and included a recommendation that former Vice President Mike Pence will install Republican electors in states "where fraud occurred." It also includes Trump citing foreign "control" of electronic voting systems and declaring that all electronic votes become invalid, Vanity Fair reported.

Claims of Voter Fraud

Additionally, Trump claimed that electronic votes were "rigged" during his address to the military on Thanksgiving, arguing that the only accurate form of voting was paper ballots. And in December, the Republican businessman doubled down on his claims, saying that the United States must prioritize paper ballots rather than electronic ones.

The former president's statements were in sync with the strategy to have former Vice President Pence not recognize all the electors that went to Biden. Days before the Capitol Hill attack, Trump called on Pence to overturn the 2020 election results. But the former vice president refused Trump's orders and instead oversaw Biden's election victory certification.

However, it was unclear how much of an influence, if any, the PowerPoint presentation had on Trump and his inner circle. The situation also comes as the former president is facing a series of legal battles, two of which are New York investigations looking into his businesses.

The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure released a report that revealed Trump's hotel in Washington, D.C., operated with a lack of oversight from the General Services Administration. The agency is responsible for managing his business's lease of the Old Post Office Building.

A copy of the report was obtained and showed that the GSA did not examine "ethical conflicts and constitutional issues posed by then-President Donald Trump's refusal to divest from the property," EconoTimes reported.



