Australia recently lifted entry restrictions on two of its biggest states just in time for the holiday season. According to reports, Victoria and New South Wales removed their entry restrictions to citizens from both states after the country's COVID-19 vaccination rates reached 90 percent.

Victoria and New South Wales have a combined total population of approximately 25 million. And the states were forced to lockdown after the new Delta variant hit the country.

Victoria and New South Wales re-open for entry

On Thursday, Victoria Primer Daniel Andrews released a statement expressing his excitement over the opening of the two biggest Australian states.

Andrew said Victoria and New South Wales have been through so much over the last few months. But residents will now be able to reunite with their families during the holiday season.

Australia's economy is expected to recover

The removal of entry restrictions in Victoria and New South Wales will impact Australia's economy positively. Travel company Flight Centre said that a boost in hotel and airline reservations is to be expected.

According to The Indian Express, Victoria also announced that all virus hotspots in the state had been downgraded as safe. The state will also allow unvaccinated individuals from New South Wales to enter Victoria without quarantine.

New South Wales previously allowed vaccinated residents of Victoria to enter the state as long as they would adhere to a two-week quarantine. But earlier this week, they also dropped the quarantine requirement.

However, it is essential to note that unvaccinated Victorians aged 16 and older are still unable to enter New South Wales.

Despite the recent ease in entry restrictions, Victoria still reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases today. New South Wales, on the other hand, reported 249 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Australia lifts travel restrictions for locals

Earlier this week, Australia lifted most of its travel restrictions for locals. After almost 600 days, Australians are now able to travel overseas but under strict measures.

However, only fully vaccinated Australians can travel outside the country. Only Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate families will be allowed to enter the country after they travel abroad.

Shortly after the country lifted travel restrictions, Melbourne Airport said they are gearing up for a surge in travelers wanting to get out of the country.

Airlines and airport staff mainly were affected

Chief executive Lyell Strambi said that the previous restrictions have been strict, especially on airport and airline employees.

"We have not really stopped flights, so we have been able to keep things working and made sure that everything is in great shape. But the stop-start nature of the whole episode we have been through has been really hard for the employees of the airport. We would normally have 20,000 person working at the airport. I think a few times we were down to as low as 500 people. So, it has been really hard on those individuals in particular," Strambi said via VOA News.

According to ABC.net.au, tickets to other Australian states are selling out fast because residents want to reconnect with their loved ones. After all, it's unclear whether the easing of entry and travel restrictions are permanent.

