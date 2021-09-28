Zambian leader Hakainde Hichilema just made history after being named as the country's new president.

Prior to his win, Hichilema ran for president five times and lost. Last week, he became the first Zambian president to visit the White House in 1992.

According to Reuters, the final tally of votes confirmed that Hichilema garnered over 2.8 million votes, while former president Edgar Lungu only received over 1.8 million votes.

Following his win, Hichilema vowed to be the president for all Zambians regardless if they voted for him or not. He also said that they wouldn't face retributions or get teargassed.

Zambian president attacked, teargassed, and sent to prison for 100 days

The second statement is referenced to the fact that his opponents and critics reportedly attacked him multiple times in an attempt to threaten and silence him, according to the BBC.

Hichilema's road to becoming president certainly didn't come easy. Other than losing five times, he was also jailed for 100 days for treason. He was accused of endangering Lungu's life by refusing to give way to his entourage.

In the end, Hichilema still managed to beat Lungu, especially after the latter's candidacy was faced with controversy. After all, the Constitutional Court of Zambia declared Lungu ineligible because it would've already been his third term if he won.

Read Also: Biden Commits To Working With International Allies In Tackling Global Issues During UN Assembly

Hakainde Hichilema earned praise from Kamala Harris

According to CNN, Hichilema was basking in his winning glow when he arrived at the White House. After all, he managed to defeat Lungu.

Kamala Harris welcomed Hichilema to the White House. And the vice president called his win "democracy in action." Harris also shared her memories from when she visited Lusaka when she was just five years old.

He also spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York as the seventh president of Zambia.

"We too were delivered by the people of Zambia in a substantial way under very difficult circumstances with the democratic space not being available. The outcome of our election was determined by those who vote, and not those who count the votes," Hichilema said via Kake.

During his trip to Washington, the Zambian president also met with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund leaders to discuss how to pull his country out of a debt crisis and experience economic revival.

Hakainde Hichilema earns the support of Western countries

While speaking with the publication, Zambian historian Sishuwa Sishuwa said that Hichilema would most likely receive increased Western support.

"There are huge challenges he's inherited. Corruption was intensive under Lungu, human rights were violated, and democracy was seriously eroded. So, he has to not just tackle the economy but embark on political reform," Sishuwa said.

Meanwhile, Hichilema also earned praise following his decision to travel to New York via a commercial flight on Qatar Airways. Only two ministers also joined him.

This is in stark contrast with the other leaders from participating countries that brought their whole entourage for the UN General Assembly. The majority of them also flew to the Big Apple via first-class flights.

Related Article: UN's Major Meeting On Race Snubbed By US, UK; Both Countries Vow To Prioritize Racism, Discrimination

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.