American lawmakers continue to struggle to finalize discussions regarding government funding and debt ceiling legislation as Democrats, and GOP members trade blows, risking a massive shutdown of the United States administration.

Republicans continue to refuse to give in to Democrats regarding the increase of the debt ceiling. The latter's preferred public option is to add more pressure on GOP members to yield and accept their proposal. However, if that fails, they have said they would need to prevent a government shutdown next week amid the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Risk of Massive Government Shutdown

During interviews, several Democrats have expressed their growing desperation to do anything to keep the American government working as the debt stalemate risks a shutdown. One of the ways lawmakers can avoid this situation is by dropping a borrowing limit hike included in Democrats' funding package. They could also start negotiations with GOP members who are opposed to any increase.

Many lawmakers argue that a government shutdown was not an option, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not prepared a backup plan with his members. Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, while supporting a bipartisan debt increase, said the government should not be allowed to shut down, Politico reported.

Another politician, Senator Tim Kaine, said it was not in the best interests of Democrats to threaten GOP members with a government shutdown to pressure Republicans about the debt ceiling. On the other hand, Senator Ben Cardin said his party would continue to support a debt limit hike using various strategies.

Two former GOP treasury secretaries recently had private talks with current Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The officials aimed to resolve the issue regarding the debt ceiling increase that is threatening a massive government shutdown.

However, despite pleas from Henry Paulson, the treasury secretary under former President George W. Bush, and Steven Mnuchin, the treasury secretary under former President Donald Trump, the matter was not resolved. The United States continues to plummet down a federal government shutdown, the Washington Post reported.

Lawmakers at Odds on Debt Limit Hike

Paulson and Mnuchin have discussed with McConnell and Yellen amid the Biden administration's attempts to increase the debt limit in recent weeks. The latter argues that without the legislation, the United States could face a global financial crisis.

The issue comes as Senate Democrats also pressure other lawmakers on voting rights and immigration reform. However, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough argued that immigration would not fit into a fiscal bill.

The situation means that Republicans may be forced to filibuster a bill designed to prevent the United States federal government from shutting down. On Tuesday night, the plan was approved by House Democrats during a party-line vote. If there was no filibuster in play in the Senate, the latter might have the power to pass the bill independently, using Vice President Kamala Harris' vote as a tiebreaker. With the Democrats' $3.5 trillion social spending plan, they are also forced to try to shoehorn immigration policy to be included, Fox News reported.

