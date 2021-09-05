Four people were shot dead by an ex-Marine gunman, who was previously stationed in Afghanistan and Iran, and later got into an encounter with sheriff's deputies shortly before he was arrested.

Authorities said that the suspect also shot an 11-year-old girl before surrendering himself after he was shot once in two separate gunfights. The two encounters resulted in dozens, or even hundreds of shots being fired inside residential neighborhoods in Polk County, Fla.

Fatal Shooting

Officials revealed that three of the four victims were identified as a 40-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and a three-month-old boy who was being cradled by the female. They were all found inside a home while the fourth victim, the 62-year-old grandmother of the child, was discovered at a separate home on the same property.

Investigators were not able to immediately determine the motive for the crime which occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Authorities identified the suspect as 33-year-old Bryan J. Riley, who was from Brandon, Fla. Officers arrested the gunman after a score of heavily-armed law enforcement personnel surrounded him, the New York Times reported.

During a news conference, County Sheriff Grady Judd said the suspect showed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and was equipped with body armor and camouflage during the fatal shooting. Riley had no known connection between any of the victims and the sheriff said the gunman wore "executive protection as a bodyguard and to provide security."

Authorities said that the 11-year-old girl was shot multiple times and was transported to Tampa General Hospital via airlift for surgery. The victims are expected to recover while another child who was previously reported missing was found alive and well, said Judd.

Deputies interviewed the suspect after he was arrested and described himself as a "survivalist" who admitted to taking methamphetamine. Riley's girlfriend later revealed that he was suffering from PTSD and has been acting weird for the past week. The gunman allegedly said that he spoke directly to God, CNN reported.

History in the Marine Corps.

The gunman spent four years in the Corps before he was honorably discharged and spent another three years as a reserve. He previously worked at ESS Global Corp, serving as a bodyguard. While Riley's girlfriend said he was diagnosed with PTSD and occasionally depressed, he was never violent towards her.

A week ago, she said that he worked security at a church in Orlando before coming home and saying he was able to talk to God. On Saturday evening, the gunman was seen in North Lakeland and saw a man mowing a lawn, Judd said. The suspect allegedly spoke to the man and told him he needed to speak with his daughter, Amber. The gunman said God gave him a warning that she would soon commit suicide.

But the man told Riley that there was no one with the name Amber at the residence. The Sheriff's Office later received a report of the incident and sent a deputy to the neighborhood at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. They later heard gunshots about two miles away and discovered the man and the encounter ensued, Yahoo News reported.

