While lawmakers are unlikely to pass a fourth stimulus check due to the lack of support for a new relief package, some states are still giving out payments to help struggling citizens live amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many regions in the United States are starting to reopen their economy as the coronavirus pandemic slowly eases up despite the spread of the Delta Variant. Local government leaders have given out more than $200 billion in funding to support economic recovery efforts.

Relief Payments

States have until Dec. 31 to distribute the remaining relief funds to reach areas and residents who are most in need of financial support. Residents from the following states may be eligible to receive stimulus money, Marca reported.

California

One of the few states that have its own stimulus check is California, and lawmakers are using their own money to fund it. The Golden State Stimulus is a result of a budget surplus due to the tax system the region uses. Residents who earn $30,000 to $75,000 annually can expect to receive $500 to $600. An additional $500 will be given to every household that has dependent children.

Colorado

Residents from Colorado who received at least one unemployment benefit payment from Mar. 15, 2020, to Oct. 24, 2020, are eligible to receive $375. But individuals who had higher incomes and qualified for more than $500 per week, will not receive this additional payment.

Maryland

Maryland residents can expect to receive $500 per family and $300 per individual who has filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit. The payments come after state and local taxes on unemployment benefits were repealed.

New Mexico

In New Mexico, officials plan to distribute $5 million as part of a program to support residents who were not able to qualify for the federal payments.

Florida

Teachers and administrators from Florida are given the chance to receive $1,000 payments, but the program is still currently in the works.

Georgia

In Georgia, on the other hand, lawmakers plan to give out generous $1,000 payments to full-time teachers and administrations. Part-timers will instead get $500 each, in a program that gives Pre-K educators a chance to claim payments as well.

Michigan

Teachers from Michigan will receive hazard pay that is worth $500 each for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

New York

A $2.1 billion fund was started in New York that aims to support undocumented workers unable to claim financial aid from the federal stimulus. For an individual to be eligible for these payments, they must be a resident of the state and have earned less than $26,208 in 2020.

Tennessee

Teachers in Tennessee can receive $1,000 payments as hazard pay while part-time teachers can receive $500 payments.

Texas

Lastly, Texas residents can expect to see an increase of 4% in salary for district employees in Fort Worth and Arlington. The pay surge in Denton and Mansfield comes out to 2% while Denton workers will receive $500 payments. Educational staff who return to school in September can expect to receive $2,000 payments.

Unemployment Benefits

The payments come as a group of Democratic senators, including Ro Wyden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, are calling for another round of direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions, CBS Local reported.

With the unemployment benefits set to expire in early September, the Department of Labor released guidance on how states could renew federal unemployment benefits. Local government leaders can opt to issue periodic or one-time relief payments to workers who are currently unemployed.

Congress and United States President Joe Biden's administration are willing to support Americans as the pandemic surges and the economy struggles to recover. The Century Foundation projects that 7.5 million workers will lose all of their benefits next month while 20 million workers in total will receive significant cuts to their salaries.

But any relief that state officials decide to put up will be limited in scope. Half of the regions have already designated the majority of their funding to ensure schools and colleges continue virtual education, alleviate homelessness, or strengthen resources that combat mental health issues, Business Insider reported.

