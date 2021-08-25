Despite Joe Biden's confidence regarding the US evacuation effort, reports from Kabul show that the safety and security of US soldiers in the nation are quickly worsening. The US President has been accused of creating a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and many people feel he is now attempting to deny it.

Since the Taliban invaded the Afghan capital and seized control of the country, Joe Biden's approval ratings have plunged. The United States, the United Kingdom, and several other countries are hurrying to evacuate their citizens and at-risk Afghans.

Despite the Taliban seizing power in a couple of days, the US president has maintained his decision to withdraw US troops from the country. Biden, speaking to the public this week, rejected requests to extend the August 31 deadline although many experts believe it is too short to rescue everyone.

The public does not want Biden to run for president in 2024

According to a recent poll, 51% of Americans do not want Biden to run for president again in 2024 while only 34% favor him. In the aftermath of the Afghan fiasco, many people are turning to Vice President Kamala Harris to take up the responsibility, as per Express.co.

Following a series of rhetorical and physical gaffes, the fall of Kabul has proven to be the sledgehammer, not the straw, that broke the camel's back. The president, having produced a humanitarian catastrophe due to his ineptitude, is now attempting to hide the fact that it is occurring.

Per The Daily Telegraph, Biden didn't even mention Afghanistan in his 12-minute speech on Monday. He seemed to wish that everything would just go away. Following this terrible failure, Biden will stumble on, but the chance of a second term, which he desires, now appears unlikely.

Many people want his presidency to end sooner rather than later, fearful of the other unknown disasters that may befall America and the rest of the globe in the following three years. The Republican campaign to invoke the 25th Amendment is already underway.

Read Also: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Claims Americans Stuck Behind Taliban Lines in Afghanistan Are Not "Stranded"

Biden refuses to extend Afghanistan withdrawal

Senator Rick Scott of Florida, a Republican, said what many people were thinking. He questioned, "Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"

Many Democrats are suffering from buyer's remorse. This is despite a daily US media output that mostly sticks to the now-proven-to-be-false narrative that Joe Biden is a steady hand guiding America away from the Trump era's instability.

In the post-Trump era, there is still a sort of omerta in the US media regarding the Biden administration. This week, for example, the White House press secretary denied that any Americans were "stuck" in Kabul, which is just untrue.

President Joe Biden claimed Tuesday that the US and its allies are on schedule to finish evacuations from Afghanistan by August 31, even if thousands of US residents, Afghans, and others are being flown out of the country every day. Since August 14, the US has assisted in the evacuation of 70,700 individuals, including roughly 12,000 in the previous 12 hours alone, according to the president.

Biden met with G-7 leaders earlier in the day on Tuesday to discuss the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. US politicians and refugee activists are putting growing pressure on him to extend the deadline to allow vulnerable individuals to flee the Taliban-controlled nation.

Biden has indicated that he will not budge, warning that staying any longer may be harmful, HuffPost reported. Every day that the US continues in the country raises the possibility of terrorist groups and the Taliban, who have stated that they would not tolerate an extension, attacking American soldiers.

Related Article: Joe Biden Sticks With August 31 Deadline For US Withdrawal in Afghanistan; Actions May Lose Closest Allies





@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.