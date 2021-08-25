The maximum Social Security benefit that a United States resident can receive in 2021 maxes out at $3,895 per month but is only available to a small percentage of retirees and the amount can depend on several factors.

Eligible residents who wish to figure out how much they could get from social security benefit payments have several factors to consider. The fastest and simplest way of knowing how much you get is by making an account at my Social Security. This page allows you to manage and maximize your benefit.

Social Security Benefits

On the page, you will see three benefit estimates, one for age 62, one for full retirement age (FRA), and one for age 70. If a retiree claims later in life, they are eligible for higher monthly payments. This situation is brought about by the notion that benefit is given as a total lifetime benefit, regardless of when it was claimed.

If a resident decides to start receiving payments at 62 years old, they will get more payments which are worth less. But if one was to wait longer before claiming their benefits, they could enjoy more hefty payouts, The Motley Fool reported.

While some may be concerned about the worth of their social security benefits, the actual payments will be calculated after you verify two pieces of information. First, you need to report your earnings history, and any missing or inaccurate earnings can lower your benefit's worth. Second, you need to consider your average future annual salary, which could be used as part of the highest-35 years of working.

The calculator takes your reported salary and uses the previous year's income as your future earnings, which could be way off from the real thing. The page allows you to manually input future income that will estimate your benefits accordingly.

Based on the latest consumer price index data, the social security cost-of-living adjustment next year is expected to be around 6.2%, the highest in the last four decades. The primary reason for the boost is rising inflation driven by grocery stores and gasoline prices. This means that the monthly benefit checks could be worth less than many people anticipate, CNBC reported.

Importance of Expanding Social Security in the US

Recipients of social security benefits could also earn more from the payments as lawmakers are discussing an upcoming reconciliation bill to expand economic security. Now that Democrat Joe Biden is the president of the United States and most of his party controlling both chambers of Congress, the social security benefits could be expanded.

Experts believe that expanding social security is both wise policy and smart politics, which is seen as a solution to the country's expected retirement income crisis. The situation is brought about by too many workers fearing they need to work until they die. The expansion removes the immoral, destabilizing income and wealth inequality that is rampant in the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased the importance of social security after affecting the elderly population much more than any other demographic. Many older residents have lost their jobs in the last two years in order to stay safe from the health crisis, The Hill reported.



